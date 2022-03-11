Why Is Online Communication Key To Healthy Relationships in 2022?

—

Communication is one of the primary social needs that paved the way for a set of complex and exclusively human mechanisms, language. Both being at the heart of human interaction, indubitably play a critical role in maintaining social fabric. Devoid of effective and meaningful communication, our society as we know it today would be nothing but a hollow shell.

The Evolution

For instance, in the modern context, when information is indeed a currency, lack of communication among people or organizations would render us wholly blind and disabled. Stocks, flight schedules, business meetings are only a few areas that rely on effective and timely communication .

Nature of communication

The first quarter of the 21st century has evolved beyond our expectations. A few decades ago, letter writing used to be in vogue; today, we have become entirely dependent on online platforms for our day-to-day communication.

Multiple aspects of communication have changed over time, including frequency, quality, nature, and cost. It was next to impossible to communicate at long distances daily in the day. One would write an occasional letter to their loved ones or business partners and then wait a good while before receiving a response. Postcards, photographs, and later audio/videotapes were means to keep up with information.

Not to mention, the old ways were costly and hard to keep up with. Today, however, things are much faster, better, and affordable, thanks to advancements in I.T. sector by leaps and bounds.

So, why is online communication considered key to healthy relationships in 2022?

Significance of online communication

With the advent of the internet and the following development of related services, online communication has become an important part of our lives.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There is also an added sense of responsibility of staying in touch with our social and professional circles, which have made it extremely important for us to communicate frequently to maintain healthy relationships. Despite advancements made in various modes of travel, today’s fast life and busy schedules have made it difficult to meet people in person all the time. Thanks to modern means of online communication, keeping up with your circles isn’t a problem anymore.

Each individual in modern society has multiple social and professional roles and duties to fulfill. A person may be a father, a husband, a businessman, and more and online communication has allowed such individuals to stay connected to their particular points of contact.

We chat over messages, emails, D.M.s on our social media accounts from one minute to another. Our ability to communicate with each other over audio and video calls has made things convenient and more accessible.

Today, passive communication has also become extremely fast due to tech. And internet-related advancements. News, infotainment, and entertainment are at our fingertips, and we are in control of almost every aspect of communication.

Verdict

From traditional landline and 4G mobile networks to internet-based services, multiple spectrums of online communication strongly influence our society today. It is hard to imagine where society would stand had it not been for growth in the communication sector.

There are hundreds if not thousands of service providers and billions of subscribers all around the globe who avail such services. Online communication is the way forward in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, from business communication and official correspondence to more personal contacts.

Cloud Talk is a good platform to grow your business, which allows you to expand internationally, which is always good for business.

—

This content is brought to you by Roman Daneghyan

iStockPhoto