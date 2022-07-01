Why Using a One-page Website Is a Good Idea

—

There are many CMS (content management systems) on the market, but for many of us, WordPress is the first and most intuitive choice. It doesn’t matter whether we are building a personal or a business website – WordPress can offer us the services we need and do so in a way we understand. You can build and maintain a WordPress website completely independently and invest little to no money at all. If you are a newbie to the web development world, this will also mean joining a community that has all the answers and is there 24/7.

With this in mind, most users would not even consider browsing the web a bit to see what the market has to offer. But is this the right decision?

A first-time user on the WordPress platform is, in a way, a kid in a candy store. He looks around in amazement, completely overwhelmed by the choice of features, themes, and plugins. Right before he makes a choice (if he does, at all), he stumbles across a new feature that seems even more powerful and needs to start over. At a certain point, the novelty wears off and it becomes less fun than it is worth.

If you recognized yourself in the description, start with a simple, one-page WordPress website and work your way upwards. A website like this will be easy to use and practical, and you can launch it literally within hours.

Keep reading to discover further benefits.

The main benefits of a one-page WordPress website

Designing a website is foremost creative work. You may be focused on the objectives as you start, but the world of endless possibilities soon takes you in another direction. What matters is to keep your goals clear at any time: Who are your prospective visitors? What do you want to show them? What actions should they undertake? Are they buying something or simply reading an article?

As soon as you have these answers, creating the website will be easy. Everything you add which does not serve this purpose can be considered a distraction. And this is exactly why a one-page website may be what you need.

1. It inspires action through storytelling. Do you like comic books? If so, you know how a simple grid layout with interactive elements and illustrated panels guides the narrative without words. In the same way, a single-page website motivates visitors to move towards the action you want them to undertake.

2. You have no other choice, but to keep things simple. As it is only one page, your space is limited. You must narrow the information down to necessary things, and the ones you can live without. It is similar to an extremely small bedroom where you need a bed, but not a TV. A single-page website helps you stay focused on your goals, and to communicate effectively with your audience.

3. It is easy to use and intuitive. With a single-page website, you can make scrolling intuitive. This is why Facebook, Tumblr, Pinterest, and many other popular apps introduced ‘infinite scrolling’. As a user, you don’t have a compelling event in time to just leave the platform. This is something you want to take advantage of.

4. Conversions. There is only one page and only one direction, and that is the road to conversion. You can craft the sequencing of each element to have visitors move in that direction and take the action you want without even noticing. Scrolling and clickable objects can make this easy, which is why single-page sites are the masters of conversion.

5. Less work on your end. We all know someone who gave up the website idea because he or she had no time to deal with it. And for a good reason. Websites are a hassle to maintain, they are vulnerable in the online space, and finally – the cost. If you have a one-page site, however, there is less information to manage and less work to do. You can build the site upfront with a one-page WordPress theme and just leave it be. As long as you update it regularly, there will be no problem at all.

Doesn’t sound bad, does it? WordPress also provides a variety of beautiful themes for one-page websites, so why wait?

