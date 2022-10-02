How Often Do Debt Collectors Take You To Court?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial or legal advice.

Many debt collectors are notorious for suing for unpaid debt. That said, the last thing you want is a sheriff showing up at your house.

We recently did a study and found that some debt collectors may set a minimum of a $500 balance to sue. What is the likelihood you will be sued? What can the debt collector do if they win a lawsuit?

All that and more will be explained in this article, so let’s get started.

One of the most important things to understand is that each creditor is different and each creditor has different criteria that the collector users to determine whether they will sue for unpaid debt.

When will a debt collector sue?

A debt collector will sue for unpaid debt when it believes it has a good chance of collecting that debt. Some attributes may be whether there are assets that have positive equity such as property, the amount of the debt owed, state laws regarding garnishment, and the statutes of limitations.

How many accounts am I past due on? The more accounts I owe the higher the chance one may sue me.

How is my debt proportioned? Do I owe all my credit cards and loans to one bank or is it spread out?

Is the creditor I owe most of my debt to local or small (credit unions)? Also, do they have more of a vested interest to sue me because they are a smaller bank (personal relationship)?

How often do creditors I owe have access to my assets?

Do I have checking, savings, or investment accounts with the creditors I owe? Can they see my transactions?

Do I have equity in assets that banks can calculate based on what’s reporting to my credit report?

What is the likelihood that I will be sued?

As stated, the chances of you being sued are HIGHLY dependent upon your creditor(s).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We reviewed thousands of lawsuits and used to be a debt settlement agency, so we put together a lawsuit likelihood calculator that estimates the likelihood you would be sued if your accounts went behind.

Will a collection agency sue for $5,000?

This is probably one of the most common questions we see is whether a collection agency will sue for just $5,000 or less. The answer is often that it depends on the collection agency. You will notice in our comprehensive reviews covering Midland Funding LLC and Portfolio Recovery Associates that you may be sued for as little as a couple of thousand dollars. I have also seen that a collection agency may not sue for much more than that amount.

How do you know if you will be sued for $5,000 or less?

It may be difficult to determine whether the collection agency you are working with will sue for $5,000 or less, but you may want to look at a few things to determine whether you may be sued. A company’s policies constantly change, so this should be viewed as an estimate, but it may be helpful to consider.

Does the company have a history of suing? You may be able to search on Google to find this information.

Is the collection agency a law firm or just a collection agency?

Is the collection agency a large or small collection agency? As Portfolio and Midland are some of the biggest collection agencies in the United States, you can understand that they have efficient operations that allow them to sue for less and still be profitable.

What are my options before being sued and after being sued?

First, you can try to settle the debt on your own. See how to settle credit card debt before going to court to make sure you are informed. When you settle the debt on your own, you can save on fees that would be paid by hiring a firm to do it.

Second, you may compare your options if you have multiple debts that are outstanding or if you cannot afford the debt for another reason. For example, oftentimes, a bankruptcy clears judgments. What should you do? It depends. There are 5 main options, so we build a debt relief comparison calculator below to help you do the following:

Estimate the all-in costs of EACH option. Estimate the length of time for EACH option. Showspros and cons for EACH option. Uses your city and state for each of these estimates. Providesreputable providers in your area for different options.

Can I be sued while in a debt settlement program?

Yes, it is possible to be sued while in a debt settlement program. So, before you join a debt settlement company, it can be helpful to ask specific questions about lawsuit likelihood.

You can also check our guides covering why people may have had a negative experience with National Debt Relief or Freedom Debt Relief, two of the larger debt settlement companies.

Certainly, when resolving your debt through a debt settlement program, there is always a risk your creditors can pursue collection through legal attorneys.

What happens if I am sued while in debt settlement?

Once an account goes to a legal attorney licensed to collect debt in your state, the first thing that will usually happen is you receive a pre-legal letter validating the debt owed. To clarify, this is the attorney advising you that the debt has been placed in their office and they could pursue a judgment. At that time you are not being sued, and the account can still be resolved for a portion of what’s owed. Depending on the aggressiveness of the attorney and a valid hardship, results can vary from reasonable settlement percentages (50%) all the way to paying 100% of the debt plus attorney’s fees. But, this is all before going to court or being served to appear in court.

If an attorney decides to move forward with pursuing a judgment the next thing you will receive are legal documents (Lit Docs) with a scheduled court date (you must be served these documents, review laws on being served in your state). If arrangements are not made with the attorney’s office before the scheduled court date, an individual may represent themselves or be represented and fight the account in court. Outcomes vary when accounts go in front of a judge. Based on experience, judges can be very lenient if you show up to court and give a valid reason why you can only pay a portion of the debt or make arrangements on the balance that fit your current budget. However, at any time before going to court you can try to make arrangements to resolve a balance.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Some individuals may cancel their debt settlement program if they are sued and consider alternative options such as bankruptcy. For example, some individuals may consider how to cancel National Debt Relief or how to cancel Freedom Debt Relief if they are enrolled in those programs.

Debt settlement arrangements that are usually available are:

If you are enrolled with Americor, CreditAssociates, Beyond Finance, Accredited Debt Relief, or other debt relief companies, consider asking them to try to settle the accounts directly even if you are sued.

Debt Settlement – Paying a portion of what’s owed in a lump sum or overpayments. Fortunately, we wrote an extensive article on debt settlemen t to provide you with insights into how it works and the pros and cons of this solution.

– Paying a portion of what’s owed in a lump sum or overpayments. Fortunately, we wrote an extensive article on debt settlemen to provide you with insights into how it works and the pros and cons of this solution. Stipulation Judgment Settlement – Pay a portion of what’s owed, but if the agreement is not met the attorney automatically retains judgment without having to go to court. Although, you lose the ability to fight the account in court.

– Pay a portion of what’s owed, but if the agreement is not met the attorney automatically retains judgment without having to go to court. Although, you lose the ability to fight the account in court. Payments towards the balance – Pay the full balance over time with payments that fit your budget and the attorney agrees with.

– Pay the full balance over time with payments that fit your budget and the attorney agrees with. Stipulation Judgment payments towards the balance – Pay the full balance over time with payments that fit your budget and the attorney agrees with. If the agreement is not met, the attorney automatically retains judgment without having to go to court. You lose the ability to fight the account in court.

How Do I Deal With Debt Collectors When I Cannot Pay?

You have rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and there are options when you have debt collectors contacting you and you cannot pay. See our guide: How to Deal With Debt Collectors When You Can’t Pay.

Also, you can use this 11 word phrase to stop debt collectors from calling you to give you time to think and consider your options. You can also ask that the debt collector not email or text message or send you letters going forward.

Can I be Garnished If A Judgement Has Been Granted Against Me?

There are four main ways that an attorney or debt collector can attempt to collect from your once they get a judgment against you:

Wage garnishment of a paycheck

Levy/garnishment of a bank account

Lien on property or assets – Home Mortgage

Continue normal collection practices

However, you can still try to settle if a judgment has been retained but you haven’t been garnished or levied yet. Usually, there’s a grace period before an attorney will start executing judgment because they need to notify an employer or bank, and that can take time. In conclusion, certain states allow attorneys to use all of the above tactics, others may only allow one. Therefore, it’s important to review judgment laws in your state to know how an attorney can pursue collection once they have retained a judgment. You may be wondering the difference between a levy and a lien, which is important to understand.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can take the following wage garnishment calculator based on your state below to help you understand the different rules related to debt statutes and wage garnishment.

Civil Statute of Limitations

The Statute of Limitations is defined as the deadline for a lawsuit. Your creditor most likely knows these statutes and takes this into consideration when deciding when to sue for unpaid debt.

State Years Statute Alabama 3 years Title 6 Ch.2 Sec. 37 Alaska 3 years 9.10.053 Arizona 6 years HB 24121 Arkansas 5 years 4-3-0118 California 4 years Code of Civil Procedure S.337 Colorado 6 years Colorado Revised Statutes Title 13 S.80-103.5 Connecticut 6 years Chapter 926 Sec. 52-576 Washington, D.C. 3 years 12-301 Delaware 3 years Title 10, Sec. 8106 Florida 5 years 95.11 Georgia 6 years 9/3/2024 Hawaii 6 years 657-1 Idaho 5 years 5-216 Illinois 5 years Code of Civil Procedure 5/13-205 Indiana 6 years Title 34 Art.11, 2-9 Iowa 5 years Ch. 614.1.4 Kansas 3 years 60-512 Kentucky 5 or 15 years 413.120 and 413.090 Louisiana 3 years Civil Code Sec. 2 Art. 3494 Maine 6 years 14-205-752 Maryland 3 years Section 5-101 Massachusetts 6 years General Laws Part III Title V Ch. 260-2 Michigan 6 years Ch. 600.5807.8 Minnesota 6 years Civil Procedure Ch.541.05 Mississippi 3 years 15-1-29 Missouri 5 years Ch. 516-120 Montana 8 years 27-2-202 Nebraska 4 years 25-206 Nevada 4 years 11-190 New Hampshire 3 years 382-A:3-118 (g) New Jersey 6 years 2A:14-1 New Mexico 4 years 37-1-4 New York 6 years Civil Practice Law & Rules, 2-213 North Carolina 3 years Civil Procedure 1-52.1 North Dakota 6 years 28-01-16 Ohio 6 years Courts – Common Pleas, Ch. 2305.07 Oklahoma 5 years 12-95A(1) Oregon 6 years Oregon Revised Statutes, Civil Procedure Ch. 12.080 Pennsylvania 4 years Judicial Procedure 42 Pa. C.S. 5525(a) Rhode Island 10 years 9/1/2013 South Carolina 3 years Code of Laws Title 15 Ch. 3 Sec.530 South Dakota 6 years 15-2-13 Tennessee 6 years Title 28 3-109 Texas 4 years Civil Practice and Remedies Code, S.16.004 Utah 6 years 78B-2-30910 Vermont 6 years 9A-3-118 Virginia 3 years 8.01-246 Washington 6 years Revised Code of Washington 4.16.040 West Virginia 10 years 55-2-6 Wisconsin 6 years 893.43 Wyoming 8 years 1-3-0105

State Garnishments, Levies, and Vehicles

Three of the primary tools that collectors will use to try to reclaim debt are wage garnishment, levies, and vehicles. More information can be found below broken out by the state.

State Wages Vehicle Bank Account Alabama 75% None $3,000 Alaska $456-7161 $3,900 $1,820 or $2,860 Arizona 75% $5,000 $150 Arkansas 75% $1,200 $800 or $1250 California 75% $5,000 (2x) $0 Colorado 75% $5,000 None Connecticut 75% $1,500 $1,000 Delaware 85% None $500 D.C. 75% $2,575 $850 Florida 100% $1,000 None Georgia 75% $3,500 (2x) $600 Hawaii 80% $2,575 None Idaho 75% $5,000 $800 Illinois 85% $1,200 $2,000 Indiana 75% None $4,000 Iowa 75% $5,000 $100 Kansas 75% $20,000 None Kentucky 75% $2,500 $1,000 Louisiana 75% None None Maine 75% $5,000 $400 Maryland 75% $5,000 $6,000 Massachusetts 75% $700 $425 Michigan 75% $3,250 None Minnesota 75% $3,600 None Mississippi 75% $10,000 None Missouri 75% $1,000 $1,250 Montana 75% $2,500 None Nebraska 85% $2,500 wildcard $2,500 wildcard Nevada 75% $4,500 None New Hampshire 75% $4,000 $8,000 New Jersey 90% $1,000 $1,000 New Mexico 75% $4,000 $2,000 New York 90% $4,000 $25,008 North Carolina 100% $1,500 $500 North Dakota 75% $1,200 $7,500 Ohio 75% $3,225 $425 (2x) Oklahoma 75% $3,000 None Oregon 75% $1,700 (2x) $400 Pennsylvania 100% None $300 Rhode Island 75% $12,000 None South Carolina 100% $5,000 $5,000 South Dakota 75% $6,000 6k-Auto Tennessee 75% $4,000 wildcard $4,000 wildcard Texas 100% Unlimited None Utah 75% $2,500 or $3,500 None Vermont 75% $2,500 $1,100 Virginia 75% $2,000 None Washington 75% $2,500 $500 West Virginia 75% $2,400 $800+ Wisconsin 75% $1,200+ $1,000 Wyoming 75% $2,400 None

Summary

Many individuals want to pay off debt but cannot do so due to financial hardship. Some creditors will sue to try to receive the funds for that debt. Getting sued can be stressful and can potentially lead to a garnishment or levy.

Use the lawsuit likelihood calculator below to estimate the chance you would be sued for debt.

—

This article was previously posted at https://tryascend.com/debt-collection/

This content is brought to you by David Tejes

iStockPhoto