Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / These Changing Times / Haiti on My Mind

Haiti on My Mind

I received notification of a conference on Haiti and it caused me to think about our holdings from the country.

by Leave a Comment


By Carole Holden

I received notification of a conference on Haiti and it caused me to think about our holdings from the country. At the American Studies Association annual conference in Albuquerque last year, I had met a Ph.D student who was working on 18th and early 19th century Haiti and I was able to tell her that we had some letters between the widow of Henri Christophe and Mrs Thomas Clarkson. Perhaps not totally surprising since they are included in Thomas Clarkson’s papers, but we’ve got a lot more on Haiti than you might think. And we’ve been finding even more as part of the work that Beth is doing for our Caribbean digitisation project (who knew that we had a 1793 letter from Dessalines!). I had intended to write a blog on the subject but was distracted by having to go off to do jury service for most of December. I never imagined that Haiti would have been brought back to my attention – and the centre of the news, in the way that it has over the past week, as we have watched on TV the dreadful aftermath of the earthquake and its effects on both the people and the land.

Inevitably I’ve been thinking about the history of the country – where more bad things have happened to the people over the years than you can possibly imagine. A piece in yesterday’s Guardian provided some much needed historical context for the disaster, with a good chronology of events. But some might question the omissions (what about the impact of neo-liberal globalisation policies and U.S. led or influenced military coups for example?), and it’s sadly become all too easy to perpetuate the ‘Haiti as tragedy’ narrative. So for a somewhat different perspective, you might want to listen to US policy in Haiti over decades “Lays the foundation for why the impact of natural disaster is so severe”, which features Bill Quigley, the legal director at the Center for Constitutional Rights, and Brian Concannon, director of the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti.

And I’m also reminded that at such times of terrible disaster and suffering, there are always those who try to take advantage, so if you’re thinking of donating to any of the disaster funds, make sure you choose carefully to avoid the scammers. The BBC has provided a useful list.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on blogs.bl.uk and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Americas Studies

This blog is written by the Social Science team at the British Library, with occasional guest contributions. It records some of the work we do, the projects we are involved in as well as events, interesting resources and research methods related to the social sciences. This blog is aimed at anyone with an interest in social sciences from academics and students to policy makers, practitioners and journalists. Please feel free to comment on the posts and join the conversation.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.