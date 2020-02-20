Get Daily Email
Home / Uncategorized / Coaching Performance: Business, Not Personal

Coaching Performance: Business, Not Personal

by Leave a Comment


Learn what you should avoid bringing up while coaching by watching this video.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
one of the most important things to
00:02
remember about coaching and coaching
00:04
your teams is to keep it about business
00:06
it’s business it’s not personal and let
00:10
me tell you what I mean by that yes
00:12
everything’s personal because it affects
00:15
people it’s gonna affect how people feel
00:17
but what you’re providing coaching on is
00:22
business not personal how you feel about
00:27
that employee how you feel about their
00:30
personality how you feel about their
00:33
personal life how you feel about the way
00:36
they dress how you feel about the way
00:39
they smell talk saying work all of your
00:43
feelings are removed from the equation
00:47
coaching is strictly on their behavior
00:51
when it comes to your company’s rules
00:54
regulations policies and anything you
00:56
set up any kind of guidelines so that is
01:00
really critical because if you feel like
01:02
you need to deliver coaching to somebody
01:03
or give somebody some feedback and what
01:05
you’re about to tell them has only to do
01:08
with the fact that the way their tone of
01:11
voice annoyed you graded on your nerves
01:14
felt like that nails on a chalkboard
01:16
thing for those of you that make sense
01:18
for that’s not what this is about that’s
01:22
not what this is about you don’t like
01:23
how somebody acts when they’re not at
01:25
your office that’s not what this is
01:26
about you don’t like the person
01:28
someone’s dating that is definitely not
01:31
what this is about you don’t care for a
01:33
shirt that this person wears constantly
01:35
that is not what this is about this is
01:38
about behavior in the workplace and that
01:41
is why I say this is business not
01:43
personal first all your feedback must be
01:47
on observable behavior what do I mean by
01:50
that it means no hearsay it means I
01:53
can’t coach Becky on what Shana told me
01:57
Becky did I can’t do that if I didn’t
01:59
see it I can’t coach on it why because
02:03
of that telephone game because if Susan
02:06
sees Michael do something and Susan tell
02:10
shaina who tells David who tells me
02:14
it might be completely different than
02:16
what Michael did feedback is on
02:18
observable behavior observable behavior
02:21
that you observed like I said I’m gonna
02:26
go over it again it is not about what
02:28
you think about them it is not about
02:30
where they donate money it is not about
02:33
what charities they support it is not
02:35
about how they feel about something
02:36
versus how you feel about something it
02:38
is not about their politics it is not
02:40
about how they feel about any war and if
02:43
it is not about that it is not about
02:46
what you think of them you don’t have to
02:48
like them but if they’re adhering to
02:51
your rules if they’re getting their job
02:52
done then that’s what it’s about it’s
02:55
also not about what they think of you
02:57
it’s not about how they treat you as
03:01
long as they’re being respectful it’s
03:02
not about them saying to you I don’t
03:04
like your pants I don’t like your shirt
03:06
I don’t think you should volunteer there
03:07
I don’t think that you should see here
03:09
at lunch I don’t think that you should
03:10
think that kind of coffee I don’t think
03:12
that you should have all that soda
03:13
because it’s not good for not about that
03:15
it’s not about what they think of you so
03:17
keep in mind that that’s where we talk
03:19
about its business not personal it is
03:22
only about adherence to policy and
03:24
procedure and guidelines that is what
03:27
it’s about when you take all the rest of
03:29
it out it makes it much easier to keep
03:31
all business and not personal the
03:35
coaching language I’m going to go over
03:36
with you today has no room for feeling
03:39
language at no time are you going to
03:42
have a coaching conversation that starts
03:44
with I feel like I feel that I believe
03:50
that you it would seem to me that it
03:55
would be better because i feel none of
03:58
that it’s about observable behavior that
04:01
you observed that is business related
04:04
finally it helps you stay focused on the
04:07
task and not the emotion the coaching
04:09
language keeps you on that coaching path
04:12
the coaching language prevents you to be
04:16
perfectly honest from getting into
04:18
emotional sentences emotional situations
04:22
emotional terms words thoughts I’m a
04:27
very
04:28
very emotional sensitive person I know
04:30
you’re shocked but it’s true however the
04:35
coaching language every time I follow it
04:37
and every time I follow this process
04:39
keeps me on the straight and narrow and
04:42
make sure that I’m delivering coaching
04:45
that is all about someone’s business and
04:47
their behavior in that business and not
04:49
about what I think about them so keeping
04:52
that in mind let’s keep moving and talk
04:55
about messaging


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

