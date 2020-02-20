Coaching Performance: Business, Not Personal

—
Learn what you should avoid bringing up while coaching by watching this video.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
one of the most important things to
00:02
remember about coaching and coaching
00:04
your teams is to keep it about business
00:06
it’s business it’s not personal and let
00:10
me tell you what I mean by that yes
00:12
everything’s personal because it affects
00:15
people it’s gonna affect how people feel
00:17
but what you’re providing coaching on is
00:22
business not personal how you feel about
00:27
that employee how you feel about their
00:30
personality how you feel about their
00:33
personal life how you feel about the way
00:36
they dress how you feel about the way
00:39
they smell talk saying work all of your
00:43
feelings are removed from the equation
00:47
coaching is strictly on their behavior
00:51
when it comes to your company’s rules
00:54
regulations policies and anything you
00:56
set up any kind of guidelines so that is
01:00
really critical because if you feel like
01:02
you need to deliver coaching to somebody
01:03
or give somebody some feedback and what
01:05
you’re about to tell them has only to do
01:08
with the fact that the way their tone of
01:11
voice annoyed you graded on your nerves
01:14
felt like that nails on a chalkboard
01:16
thing for those of you that make sense
01:18
for that’s not what this is about that’s
01:22
not what this is about you don’t like
01:23
how somebody acts when they’re not at
01:25
your office that’s not what this is
01:26
about you don’t like the person
01:28
someone’s dating that is definitely not
01:31
what this is about you don’t care for a
01:33
shirt that this person wears constantly
01:35
that is not what this is about this is
01:38
about behavior in the workplace and that
01:41
is why I say this is business not
01:43
personal first all your feedback must be
01:47
on observable behavior what do I mean by
01:50
that it means no hearsay it means I
01:53
can’t coach Becky on what Shana told me
01:57
Becky did I can’t do that if I didn’t
01:59
see it I can’t coach on it why because
02:03
of that telephone game because if Susan
02:06
sees Michael do something and Susan tell
02:10
shaina who tells David who tells me
02:14
it might be completely different than
02:16
what Michael did feedback is on
02:18
observable behavior observable behavior
02:21
that you observed like I said I’m gonna
02:26
go over it again it is not about what
02:28
you think about them it is not about
02:30
where they donate money it is not about
02:33
what charities they support it is not
02:35
about how they feel about something
02:36
versus how you feel about something it
02:38
is not about their politics it is not
02:40
about how they feel about any war and if
02:43
it is not about that it is not about
02:46
what you think of them you don’t have to
02:48
like them but if they’re adhering to
02:51
your rules if they’re getting their job
02:52
done then that’s what it’s about it’s
02:55
also not about what they think of you
02:57
it’s not about how they treat you as
03:01
long as they’re being respectful it’s
03:02
not about them saying to you I don’t
03:04
like your pants I don’t like your shirt
03:06
I don’t think you should volunteer there
03:07
I don’t think that you should see here
03:09
at lunch I don’t think that you should
03:10
think that kind of coffee I don’t think
03:12
that you should have all that soda
03:13
because it’s not good for not about that
03:15
it’s not about what they think of you so
03:17
keep in mind that that’s where we talk
03:19
about its business not personal it is
03:22
only about adherence to policy and
03:24
procedure and guidelines that is what
03:27
it’s about when you take all the rest of
03:29
it out it makes it much easier to keep
03:31
all business and not personal the
03:35
coaching language I’m going to go over
03:36
with you today has no room for feeling
03:39
language at no time are you going to
03:42
have a coaching conversation that starts
03:44
with I feel like I feel that I believe
03:50
that you it would seem to me that it
03:55
would be better because i feel none of
03:58
that it’s about observable behavior that
04:01
you observed that is business related
04:04
finally it helps you stay focused on the
04:07
task and not the emotion the coaching
04:09
language keeps you on that coaching path
04:12
the coaching language prevents you to be
04:16
perfectly honest from getting into
04:18
emotional sentences emotional situations
04:22
emotional terms words thoughts I’m a
04:27
very
04:28
very emotional sensitive person I know
04:30
you’re shocked but it’s true however the
04:35
coaching language every time I follow it
04:37
and every time I follow this process
04:39
keeps me on the straight and narrow and
04:42
make sure that I’m delivering coaching
04:45
that is all about someone’s business and
04:47
their behavior in that business and not
04:49
about what I think about them so keeping
04:52
that in mind let’s keep moving and talk
04:55
about messaging
