Coaching Performance: Business, Not Personal

—

Learn what you should avoid bringing up while coaching by watching this video.

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

one of the most important things to

00:02

remember about coaching and coaching

00:04

your teams is to keep it about business

00:06

it’s business it’s not personal and let

00:10

me tell you what I mean by that yes

00:12

everything’s personal because it affects

00:15

people it’s gonna affect how people feel

00:17

but what you’re providing coaching on is

00:22

business not personal how you feel about

00:27

that employee how you feel about their

00:30

personality how you feel about their

00:33

personal life how you feel about the way

00:36

they dress how you feel about the way

00:39

they smell talk saying work all of your

00:43

feelings are removed from the equation

00:47

coaching is strictly on their behavior

00:51

when it comes to your company’s rules

00:54

regulations policies and anything you

00:56

set up any kind of guidelines so that is

01:00

really critical because if you feel like

01:02

you need to deliver coaching to somebody

01:03

or give somebody some feedback and what

01:05

you’re about to tell them has only to do

01:08

with the fact that the way their tone of

01:11

voice annoyed you graded on your nerves

01:14

felt like that nails on a chalkboard

01:16

thing for those of you that make sense

01:18

for that’s not what this is about that’s

01:22

not what this is about you don’t like

01:23

how somebody acts when they’re not at

01:25

your office that’s not what this is

01:26

about you don’t like the person

01:28

someone’s dating that is definitely not

01:31

what this is about you don’t care for a

01:33

shirt that this person wears constantly

01:35

that is not what this is about this is

01:38

about behavior in the workplace and that

01:41

is why I say this is business not

01:43

personal first all your feedback must be

01:47

on observable behavior what do I mean by

01:50

that it means no hearsay it means I

01:53

can’t coach Becky on what Shana told me

01:57

Becky did I can’t do that if I didn’t

01:59

see it I can’t coach on it why because

02:03

of that telephone game because if Susan

02:06

sees Michael do something and Susan tell

02:10

shaina who tells David who tells me

02:14

it might be completely different than

02:16

what Michael did feedback is on

02:18

observable behavior observable behavior

02:21

that you observed like I said I’m gonna

02:26

go over it again it is not about what

02:28

you think about them it is not about

02:30

where they donate money it is not about

02:33

what charities they support it is not

02:35

about how they feel about something

02:36

versus how you feel about something it

02:38

is not about their politics it is not

02:40

about how they feel about any war and if

02:43

it is not about that it is not about

02:46

what you think of them you don’t have to

02:48

like them but if they’re adhering to

02:51

your rules if they’re getting their job

02:52

done then that’s what it’s about it’s

02:55

also not about what they think of you

02:57

it’s not about how they treat you as

03:01

long as they’re being respectful it’s

03:02

not about them saying to you I don’t

03:04

like your pants I don’t like your shirt

03:06

I don’t think you should volunteer there

03:07

I don’t think that you should see here

03:09

at lunch I don’t think that you should

03:10

think that kind of coffee I don’t think

03:12

that you should have all that soda

03:13

because it’s not good for not about that

03:15

it’s not about what they think of you so

03:17

keep in mind that that’s where we talk

03:19

about its business not personal it is

03:22

only about adherence to policy and

03:24

procedure and guidelines that is what

03:27

it’s about when you take all the rest of

03:29

it out it makes it much easier to keep

03:31

all business and not personal the

03:35

coaching language I’m going to go over

03:36

with you today has no room for feeling

03:39

language at no time are you going to

03:42

have a coaching conversation that starts

03:44

with I feel like I feel that I believe

03:50

that you it would seem to me that it

03:55

would be better because i feel none of

03:58

that it’s about observable behavior that

04:01

you observed that is business related

04:04

finally it helps you stay focused on the

04:07

task and not the emotion the coaching

04:09

language keeps you on that coaching path

04:12

the coaching language prevents you to be

04:16

perfectly honest from getting into

04:18

emotional sentences emotional situations

04:22

emotional terms words thoughts I’m a

04:27

very

04:28

very emotional sensitive person I know

04:30

you’re shocked but it’s true however the

04:35

coaching language every time I follow it

04:37

and every time I follow this process

04:39

keeps me on the straight and narrow and

04:42

make sure that I’m delivering coaching

04:45

that is all about someone’s business and

04:47

their behavior in that business and not

04:49

about what I think about them so keeping

04:52

that in mind let’s keep moving and talk

04:55

about messaging

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.