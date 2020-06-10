Get Daily Email
What Year Was This Picture Taken?

What Year Was This Picture Taken?

Alex Yarde asks why so little has changed regarding Race In America.

by

I was born in the summer of 1968.

Then –

  • Cops were brutal, corrupt, and targeted Black citizens primarily.
  • Black folks were in the streets looking for a brighter day.
  • White America was terrified, indifferent, angry, and confused.

This summer I’m turning 52.

Now –

  • Cops are brutal, corrupt, and target Black citizens primarily.
  • Black folks are in the streets looking for a brighter day.
  • White America is terrified, indifferent, angry, and confused.

It’s been 50 + years. Why haven’t we come any farther?

When will White People dismantle White Supremacy not just TALK about dismantling White Supremacy?

 

In Whitefish, Montana, a young woman named Samantha Francine is confronted by a large white man with balled fists, shouting, “Black Lives Matter? Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you!” She does not look away. (Photo by Grace Jensen) facebook.com/photo.php?fbid…

This is America, 2020.

TODAY.

#Racism is as American as Apple pie and Chevrolet.

This nation wasn’t born of Liberty.

No matter how many Anthems they compelled you to sing or flags you’re ordered to wave.

It was an economic enterprise. Staked by land secured through native genocide and enriched by chattel slavery.

These original sins were never addressed. You can’t have reconciliation without truth. You won’t have peace without justice.

Covid was the perfect storm of unemployment, lack of health care and police brutality. All coincidently hit black folks hardest.

We are sick and tired of being sick and tired. The old song and dance won’t work this time. You’ve made the mistake to ensure enough people have nothing to lose.

But their chains.

Who’s important? Who’s vital? Who’s expendable? Who are your friends? Who are your enemies?

It’s not a pretty picture.

White America is holding its breath until this is over, and you can get back to your regularly scheduled oppression.

But, thanks to Donald Trump. “Normal” has left the building.

Covid exposed exactly who we are as a nation to the world.

Don’t adjust your television set.

We really are this awful.

 

 

Photo credit – Samantha Francine stares down Jay Snowden as he shouts in her face during a protest in Whitefish, Montana. (Photo: Grace Jensen FB/CNN Screenshot)

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

