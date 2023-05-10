—

Ageing is a long process that begins at birth. But many people don’t start “ageing” until they hit their late twenties and early thirties. If you’ve been at this stage or you’re in this stage, you have begun to experience some changes. The big-time ageing comes much later when one enters their sixth decade, and the results of their combined lifestyle decisions come home to roost.

Lifestyle decisions influence body changes as one ages, either worsening or lightening the natural ageing process. Aside from this, the body goes through natural changes courtesy of ageing. This article highlights and explores these changes.

Muscles, Bones, and Joints Shrink

There’s a reason why older people seem to shrink as they age. Older adults’ Bones, Joints, and muscles shrink in size and density as they age, making them susceptible to fractures and broken bones. Doubling up on calcium and Vitamin D supplements helps to strengthen the bones and reduce the chances of fractures.

It’s true that the body undergoes structural and hormonal changes as a person ages. This is why monitoring biological age is important to prevent premature biological age. The muscles during ageing are also replaced by fat, so older adults need to keep up with physical activity to build muscle and reduce fat. To combat this, eat a healthy diet, stop drinking alcohol and smoking, and exercise daily.

Recurrent Constipation

Recurrent constipation is one of the changes that occur with age. Physiological changes to the structure of the intestines cause this change. Contributing factors include a direct lack of fibres, low fluids, and a lack of physical activity. Diabetes and diuretics also contribute to recurrent constipation in older adults. You can combat these changes by eating a healthy diet, exercising more often and drinking more fluids.

Eyesight and Hearing Sensitivity diminish

Hearing and eyesight diminish in older adults, leading to cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and sensory hearing loss. The ears and eyes undergo physiological changes as we age, which are responsible for dampening eyesight and hearing. You can help yourself by scheduling regular eye and ear checkups and taking precautionary steps to conserve your eyesight and hearing.

Parts of the Brain Shrink

As older adults age, parts of the brain, including the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus, shrink. The effects of losing brain neurons only become apparent with time, although the adult brain loses around 85,000 neurons daily . This affects cognitive function and memory retention. You can preserve your brain activity by doing the following:

Eat a healthy diet high in protein and whole grains;

Quit drinking alcohol and smoking;

Play games, solve puzzles, and join any activity that stimulates your brain;

Treat diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure;

Stay fit by exercising every day.

Bladder Becomes Less Elastic

The bladder and pelvic floor weaken with advancement in age. This can lead to incontinence, inability to empty your bladder or increased urination. Other risk factors for weakened bladder include alcohol consumption, diabetes, and some medications for high blood pressure.

The Skin Thins and Loses Elasticity

As people grow older, they lose fatty tissue underneath the skin, which reduces the elasticity and suppleness of their skin. Low sebum production dries out the skin and allows wrinkles to develop. The effects of ageing will eventually get to the skin, but you can put off early wrinkling and the development of age spots by proactively taking care of your skin. Bathe in warm water and use gentle soaps to wash. Also, apply sunscreen judiciously and quit harmful habits like smoking.

Metabolism Slows Down

It becomes more difficult for older people to lose weight as they age because the body’s metabolism slows down. The lack of physical activity while maintaining the same eating habits will lead to weight gain. Physical activity and pepper nutrition are paramount for older adults to maintain a healthy weight and avoid the complications of a high BMI.

Even if it’s an hour’s walk outside every day, older patients need to find a way to include physical activity into their daily routine. Eating less processed foods and healthier options should improve their diet and give the body what it needs to stay fit and healthy.

