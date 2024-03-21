Anime Pilgrimage: Real Life Anime and Movie Locations to Check out on Your Next Trip to Japan!

Japan’s culture has long been a wellspring of inspiration for anime creators worldwide, weaving fantastical narratives that capture the imagination of millions.

From iconic landmarks that have served as backdrops for legendary anime scenes to quaint towns plucked straight from the pages of a manga, Japan offers a treasure trove of destinations waiting to be explored by fans and curious travellers alike.

The experts at Japan Rail Pass have meticulously combed through the vast tapestry of Japanese anime to identify the best real-life locations that mirror the mesmerising settings depicted on screen.

Anime Real Life Location Anime Rating Anime Popularity Rank Location Traveller Rating Death Note Hibiya Park Seagull Fountain, Tokyo 8.62 2 4.5/5 Higurashi: When They Cry Shirakawa-go, Gifu Prefecture 7.88 230 4.5/5 Spirited Away Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture 8.77 40 4/5 Bungou Stray Dogs Yokohama Chinatown 7.82 92 4/5 Kimi no Na wa (Your Name) Suga Shrine Staircase, Tokyo 8.84 11 4/5

The full data set containing all anime and movie locations analysed can be found here

Anime: Death Note/Location: Hibiya Park Seagull Fountain, Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda City, Tokyo

In the anime Death Note, Hibiya Park Seagull Fountain serves as the location where protagonist Light Yagami tests the capabilities of the Death Note by manipulating the actions of a criminal.

This scene marks a turning point in the narrative, showcasing Light’s initial exploration of the Death Note’s power.

Beyond its association with the anime, Hibiya Park is a sprawling green space amidst the bustling Tokyo landscape, providing a serene retreat for locals and visitors. Whether it’s to pay homage to “Death Note,” bask in the beauty of the park, or simply enjoy a stroll amidst Tokyo’s vibrant atmosphere, this iconic location promises an enriching experience.

Anime: Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (Higurashi: When They Cry)/Location: Shirakawa-go, Gifu Prefecture

In the anime Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (Higurashi: When They Cry), Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefectureserves as the inspiration for the fictional village of Hinamizawa, the primary setting of the series.

The anime depiction of Shirakawa-go highlights its picturesque beauty, traditional architecture, and idyllic countryside setting, serving as the perfect backdrop for the series’ suspenseful and atmospheric storyline.

In real life, Shirakawa-go is a World Heritage site renowned for its stunning natural beauty. Visitors can explore the village’s historic farmhouses, some of which are open to the public as museums, providing insights into traditional rural life in Japan. During the winter months, the village is blanketed in snow, creating a magical winter wonderland straight out of a fairy tale.

Anime: Spirited Away/Location: Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture

For fans of Spirited Away, visiting Dogo Onsen offers a unique opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Chihiro, the film’s protagonist.

In Spirited Away, the bathhouse symbolises a space between the human and spirit realms, where fantastical creatures come to refresh themselves. Dogo Onsen, with its centuries-old history and traditional Japanese architecture, mirrors this sense of otherworldly beauty.

Designed in the traditional Japanese style, the structure features intricate wooden carvings and ornate decorations that transport visitors back to the golden age of Japan’s Edo period. Visitors can also indulge in a rejuvenating soak in the hot springs, washing away their worries and cares.

Anime: Bungou Stray Dogs/Location: Yokohama Chinatown

In the manga-adapted TV series Bungou Stray Dogs,Yokohama Chinatown (situated just south of Tokyo) serves as the setting for various scenes involving one of the main characters, Chuuya Nakahara, who is a member of the Port Mafia.

As one of the largest Chinatowns in the world, Yokohama Chinatown offers a rich tapestry of Chinese culture and cuisine. Visitors can stroll through its vibrant streets, adorned with colourful decorations, lanterns, and archways, and experience a taste of China in the heart of Japan. Gastronomy enthusiasts can indulge in a wide range of Chinese dishes, from dim sum and noodles to Peking duck and dumplings, prepared with authentic flavours and ingredients.

Anime: Kimi no Na wa (Your Name)

Location: Suga Shrine Staircase, Tokyo

The Suga Shrine Staircase is a significant location in the anime film Kimi no Na wa (“Your Name”), directed by Makoto Shinkai.

The staircase serves as a physical connection between the two main characters, Taki and Mitsuha, who live in different towns and are separated by distance. Despite their physical separation, they are spiritually connected through their experiences of swapping bodies.

The Suga Shrine itself, located at the top of the staircase, holds cultural and spiritual significance in Japanese Shinto tradition. Shinto shrines like Suga Shrine are considered sacred places in Japan, often visited by locals and tourists for spiritual purposes. Visitors may choose to pay their respects, offer prayers or wishes, and experience the peaceful ambiance of the shrine grounds.

Haroun Khan at Japan Rail Pass comments:

“Visiting Japanese anime locations in real life is an incredible experience that allows fans to step directly into the worlds they’ve adored on screen. These places aren’t just settings; they’re living, breathing parts of Japanese culture. Exploring them offers a chance to feel the same excitement and wonder as your favorite characters and create unforgettable memories that will stay with you long after the trip is over.”

Art Credit: Japan Rail Pass