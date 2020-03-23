The Action Spectacle ‘1917’ Is Coming to Blu-Ray

‘1917’ is heading to Blu-Ray

I have seen a good amount of war movies. A few of them have been good, but this isn’t always the case. Once in a while I see a film that ends up telling a great story. When I heard about 1917 I thought it might be good. Well now it is coming out on Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for 1917 here:

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

1917 was an alright movie, but I can’t say I loved it. There were some good action scenes, but overall it was just an okay movie. It ran a little long at a few parts, although the ending was pretty good. Some people might enjoy this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

1917 comes out tomorrow on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.