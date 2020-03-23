Get Daily Email
The Action Spectacle '1917' Is Coming to Blu-Ray

The Action Spectacle ‘1917’ Is Coming to Blu-Ray

This rather interesting film can soon be yours to own.

‘1917’ is heading to Blu-Ray

I have seen a good amount of war movies. A few of them have been good, but this isn’t always the case. Once in a while I see a film that ends up telling a great story. When I heard about 1917 I thought it might be good. Well now it is coming out on Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Universal Pictures

You can read the plot for 1917 here:

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

(c) Universal Pictures

1917 was an alright movie, but I can’t say I loved it. There were some good action scenes, but overall it was just an okay movie. It ran a little long at a few parts, although the ending was pretty good. Some people might enjoy this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

(c) Universal Pictures

1917 comes out tomorrow on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

