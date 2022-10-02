Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check Out the Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check Out the Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at the next set of funko vinyl soda pops available for pre-order now

by

vinyl soda, seong gi-hun, squid game, tv show, survival, drama, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda line continues to grow in popularity. Each new set brings more fandoms to the fold and people love trying to get that chase variant. Earlier this week a new set of vinyl soda pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, demogorgon, stranger things, tv show, science fiction, drama, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Demogorgon Funko Soda

There are some nice looking vinyl soda pops in this set. The Demogorgon is my favorite and the chase makes perfect sense for this character. Stretch Armstrong turned out great and I like the direction Funko went in with the chase. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda, stretch armstrong, toy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Stretch Armstrong Funko Soda

The Demogorgon and Seong Gi-Hun sodas arrive January 2023. The Padme Amidala soda comes out February 2023. The Stretch Armstrong soda arrives March 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, padme amidala, star wars, episode 1, science fiction, action, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Padme Amidala Funko Soda

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

