Check Out the Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda line continues to grow in popularity. Each new set brings more fandoms to the fold and people love trying to get that chase variant. Earlier this week a new set of vinyl soda pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Demogorgon Funko Soda

There are some nice looking vinyl soda pops in this set. The Demogorgon is my favorite and the chase makes perfect sense for this character. Stretch Armstrong turned out great and I like the direction Funko went in with the chase. You can pre-order these items here.

Stretch Armstrong Funko Soda

The Demogorgon and Seong Gi-Hun sodas arrive January 2023. The Padme Amidala soda comes out February 2023. The Stretch Armstrong soda arrives March 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Padme Amidala Funko Soda