Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Delilah Makes an Important Decision on ‘Family First’

Delilah Makes an Important Decision on ‘Family First’

After something happens to her dad she makes a pretty big decision

by Leave a Comment

family first, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 4, review, abc

Delilah makes a big decision on ‘Family First’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Sophie decided to go to the police about Peter. She was a little nervous but the support of her family and friends helped out a bit. When things didn’t go the way they hoped, it left them with all kinds of emotions. This caused Delilah and Gary to say some hurtful things to each other. Eddie also got a strange call from the person who hit him with their car. As season 3 came to a close Gary chose to do something drastic. Now Delilah makes a big decision on ‘Family First’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

family first, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Family First’ here:

Gary struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Regina and Rome put on a united front following the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. Sophie deals with mixed emotions surrounding her mother while Delilah faces a difficult decision. Eddie inches closer to finding out who caused the accident, and Maggie navigates a new career opportunity.

family first, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

Gary tries to cover up something he did on ‘Family First’. When he hears from Maggie what happened to Peter he acts shocked by this news. Meanwhile Eddie is reeling from that call by the person who hit him and wants to find out who they are. Regina is trying to deal with Someday closing and it turns out to be tough on her. When something happens to Delilah’s dad, she has a big decision to make. As this episode comes to a close we find out more about what exactly happened to Peter. You can learn more about this show here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A Million Little Things ‘Family First’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x