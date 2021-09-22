Delilah Makes an Important Decision on ‘Family First’

Delilah makes a big decision on ‘Family First’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Sophie decided to go to the police about Peter. She was a little nervous but the support of her family and friends helped out a bit. When things didn’t go the way they hoped, it left them with all kinds of emotions. This caused Delilah and Gary to say some hurtful things to each other. Eddie also got a strange call from the person who hit him with their car. As season 3 came to a close Gary chose to do something drastic. Now Delilah makes a big decision on ‘Family First’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Family First’ here:

Gary struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Regina and Rome put on a united front following the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. Sophie deals with mixed emotions surrounding her mother while Delilah faces a difficult decision. Eddie inches closer to finding out who caused the accident, and Maggie navigates a new career opportunity.

Gary tries to cover up something he did on ‘Family First’. When he hears from Maggie what happened to Peter he acts shocked by this news. Meanwhile Eddie is reeling from that call by the person who hit him and wants to find out who they are. Regina is trying to deal with Someday closing and it turns out to be tough on her. When something happens to Delilah’s dad, she has a big decision to make. As this episode comes to a close we find out more about what exactly happened to Peter. You can learn more about this show here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A Million Little Things ‘Family First’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.