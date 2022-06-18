‘Father Stu’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Father Stu’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Mark Wahlberg has played a lot of roles in his career. He has even helped some true stories get told, and when done right they can be really good. When I heard about Father Stu I looked forward to checking it out. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Father Stu here:

An unflinchingly honest, funny and uplifting story about finding purpose in a most unexpected place. After surviving a terrible motorcycle accident, Stuart Long wonders if he can use his second chance to help others find their way – and leads this former amateur boxer to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a priest. Despite a devasting health crisis and the skepticism of church officials and his estranged parents, Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him, but countless others along the way.

Overall I enjoyed this film. The plot does lag a bit here and there and the story takes some odd turns as this film moves along. Yet we see a man who refuses to give up on a purpose no matter what happens to them. ‘You Don’t Know Stu: More About Father Stuart Long’ has the cast, family and friends telling all kinds of great stories about this amazing person. There are also some nice deleted scenes as well.

Father Stu is out now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.