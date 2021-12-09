Get Taken on More Musical Adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ Season 5

Prepare for more musical adventures in ‘Trollstopia’ season 5

I was thoroughly impressed by the Trolls movie. It had an all star cast, great songs and it told a touching story. Trolls: The Beat Goes On told the continuing adventures of this group of friends. In Trolls: World Tour we found out there were other tribes out there. Now their story continues in Trollstopia season 5. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Trollstopia season 5 here:

Join in the fun as the tiny Trolls welcome a K-Pop girl group on a mission, Holly and Val meet a Bergen for the first time, and Synth and Minuet take a ride down the “Tunnel of Friendship!” With endless hugs, dancing, songs and, of course, cupcakes.

A lot of exciting things happen to the Trolls this season. We see Poppy try to find the perfect pet, which proves to be a real challenge. Then we see Branch learn how to make the perfect pie and things end up going better than he expected them to. After that Poppy, Holly and Val run into a Bergen who isn’t aware of how much things have change and tries to eat all of them. As this season comes to a close Branch learns an important lesson.

Trollstopia season 5 is available now on Hulu and Peacock. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.