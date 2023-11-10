Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Godzilla’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘Godzilla’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

This action packed movie is out now for the first time in stunning 4K Ultra HD

by Leave a Comment

godzilla, 1998, monster, reboot, matthew broderick, hank azaria, 4k ultra hd, review, sony pictures home entertainment

‘Godzilla’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I liked the Godzilla film that came out in 1998. It was different, had a pretty good cast and put new spins on this series. When I heard it was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I hoped I might get to watch it again. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Godzilla here:

Following French atomic bomb tests in the South Pacific, an unknown creature is spotted passing through the Panama Canal. Scientist Niko Tatopoulos is called in to investigate the matter, and he quickly arrives at the conclusion that a giant, irradiated lizard has been created by the explosions. Godzilla then makes its way north, landing in Manhattan to begin wreaking havoc in the big city.

I enjoyed watching this film again. The story unfolds well and helps move this story along at a smooth pace. The plot gets dragged down a bit here and there, but not enough to hurt this film too much. As this movie comes to a close, something unexpected ends up happening. Some people will enjoy this movie, but it won’t be for everyone.

Godzilla is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x