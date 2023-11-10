‘Godzilla’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I liked the Godzilla film that came out in 1998. It was different, had a pretty good cast and put new spins on this series. When I heard it was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I hoped I might get to watch it again. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Godzilla here:

Following French atomic bomb tests in the South Pacific, an unknown creature is spotted passing through the Panama Canal. Scientist Niko Tatopoulos is called in to investigate the matter, and he quickly arrives at the conclusion that a giant, irradiated lizard has been created by the explosions. Godzilla then makes its way north, landing in Manhattan to begin wreaking havoc in the big city.

I enjoyed watching this film again. The story unfolds well and helps move this story along at a smooth pace. The plot gets dragged down a bit here and there, but not enough to hurt this film too much. As this movie comes to a close, something unexpected ends up happening. Some people will enjoy this movie, but it won’t be for everyone.

Godzilla is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.