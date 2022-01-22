Look at These Disney Valentine’s Day Mini Backpacks

Check out these Disney Valentine’s Day Mini Backpacks

*this is an affiliate article

Loungefly has made a ton of mini backpacks over the years. No two are alike and fans love adding them to their collection. Many times these mini backpacks are based off of hit movies or TV shows. Recently Entertainment Earth announced some exclusive Valentine’s Day themed ones and here is what I think of them.

Donald and Daisy Mini Backpack

All of these Valentine’s Day themed mini backpacks look amazing. The Donald and Daisy one has to be my favorite and you can really feel the love these two characters still share after all these years. The Nightmare Before Christmas one turned out great and the colors really make every image on it just pop. The Lilo and Stitch Angel one is brimming with color and you can tell these two beings were made for each other. You can pre-order these mini backpacks here.

Jack and Sally Hearts Mini Backpack

The Jack and Sally Hearts Mini Backpack arrives February 2022. The Donald and Daisy and Stitch and Angel Hearts Mini Backpacks come out March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Stitch and Angel Hearts Mini Backpack