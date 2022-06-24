Look at This Final Round of SDCC Exclusive Funko Pops

Check out this final round of SDCC exclusive Funko Pops

Each year San Diego Comic Con has a bunch of exclusives come out. With Funko they cover all kinds of fandoms and people love adding them to their collections. Recently a final round of exclusive Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

These are really nice looking exclusive Pops. America Chavez is one of my favorites and it captures the essence of this character perfectly. Krrsantan turned out great and Funko made a smart move making this Pop flocked. You can learn more about all of these exclusives here.

These SDCC exclusive Funko Pops will be available July 21-24 at San Diego Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.