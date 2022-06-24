Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at This Final Round of SDCC Exclusive Funko Pops

Look at This Final Round of SDCC Exclusive Funko Pops

Check out this final round of San Diego Comic Con 2022 exclusive Funko Pops

by Leave a Comment

funko pop, Leonardo, Donatello, Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SDCC, 2022, Exclusive, Press Release, Funko

Check out this final round of SDCC exclusive Funko Pops

Each year San Diego Comic Con has a bunch of exclusives come out. With Funko they cover all kinds of fandoms and people love adding them to their collections. Recently a final round of exclusive Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

funko pop, america chavez, multiverse of madness, marvel, superhero, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These are really nice looking exclusive Pops. America Chavez is one of my favorites and it captures the essence of this character perfectly. Krrsantan turned out great and Funko made a smart move making this Pop flocked. You can learn more about all of these exclusives here.

funko pop, star fire, justice league, superhero, dc, sdcc, 2022, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These SDCC exclusive Funko Pops will be available July 21-24 at San Diego Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

funko pop, Krrsantan, the book of boba fett, star wars, tv show, science fiction, wookie, bounty hunter, sdcc, 2022, press release, funko

(c) Funko

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x