We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Look at These Invincible Funko Pops

Look at These Invincible Funko Pops

Get your first look at this new set of Funko Pops which are available for pre-order now

Take a look at these Invincible Funko Pops

Invincible has been a great show so far. We have seen these characters face some insurmountable odds, and beat some powerful foes. Along the way they have grown and changed in many ways. Recently Funko announced a set of Pops and here is my thoughts on them.

(c) Funko

Atom Eve Funko

There is are some great looking Pops in this set. Atom Eve looks wonderful and fits the tone of this character quite well. I like how Omni Man turned out and fans will be looking forward to adding them to their collections. You can learn more about these Pops here.

(c) Funko

Omni Man Funko

Most of these Invincible Funko Pops arrive April 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(c) Funko

Invincible Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

