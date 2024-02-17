Take a look at these Invincible Funko Pops

Invincible has been a great show so far. We have seen these characters face some insurmountable odds, and beat some powerful foes. Along the way they have grown and changed in many ways. Recently Funko announced a set of Pops and here is my thoughts on them.

Atom Eve Funko

There is are some great looking Pops in this set. Atom Eve looks wonderful and fits the tone of this character quite well. I like how Omni Man turned out and fans will be looking forward to adding them to their collections. You can learn more about these Pops here.

Omni Man Funko

Most of these Invincible Funko Pops arrive April 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Invincible Funko