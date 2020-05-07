Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Maddie Learns the Truth About Someone in ‘Northern Exposure’

Maddie Learns the Truth About Someone in ‘Northern Exposure’

She finds out what they really are, and asks them for help against this new threat

northern exposure, siren, tv show, fantasy, thriller, drama, season 3, review, freeform

Someone reveals what they really are in ‘Northern Exposure’

Last time on Siren, Ryn found an island where some survivors from Tia’s attacks were hiding. She asked Ben, Maddie and Xander to help them get off this place safely. When Tia and some of her people showed up, the situation got more dire. As this episode came to a close, most of them got to safety, and Tia learned a shocking truth. Now Maddie learns a secret about someone in ‘Northern Exposure’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Northern Exposure’ here:

Ryn, Ben, Maddie must recruit new allies in the fight against Tia. Helen seeks answers when she’s haunted by Donna’s spirit. Tia obtains dangerous weapons she plans to use in her fight. Xander struggles to make amends with Annie.

Maddie finds out the truth about someone in ‘Northern Exposure’. Ryn is the one who realizes it first and this forces them to admit what they really are. Once they learn this, there is hope their people could join them as allies. So they all take a trip to Alaska, and find out the mermaids there are facing a serious problem. Together Maddie and Ben try to find a way to help them out. Meanwhile the next phase of Tia’s plan moves forward. As this episode comes to a close, these people agree to join them against this deadly enemy. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

Siren ‘Northern Exposure’ airs tonight at 10pm. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

