Sebastian Gains a New Ally in ‘Game Over’

Sebastian gets a powerful ally in ‘Game Over’

Last time on Titans, we saw Gar go on a wild journey. He woke up in a strange cave and have a conversation with a mysterious man. This person revealed to Gar an ability he never knew he had, and just how powerful it could be. Once Gar learned a shocking truth, he chose to do something rash. This took Gar to some odd places, and he passed out in a familiar looking house. As this episode came to a close, it looked like Sebastian might have a new ally. Now we see Sebastian put a big plan into motion on ‘Game Over’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for ‘Game Over’ here:

With help from Conner at Lexcorp, Sebastian sets out to create a viral, yet sinister, new game. Then, Gar adjusts to his strange new roommates, as Rachel and Dick have a close encounter with black magic.

We see Sebastian having a conversation with Conner at the start of this episode. Sebastian is curious as to what Conner wants from him, and he makes Sebastian a tempting offer. First Sebastian must get rid of someone, and once this is done he sets a new plan in motion. Meanwhile Gar and some familiar faces appear to be stuck in a weird looking place. When Kory gets stuck here too, they will all have to work together to find a way out of here. We also see Dick try to help Rachel with something using a dangerous black magic ritual. As this episode comes to a close, it seems someone might not be dead after all.

Titans 'Game Over' is available now on HBO Max.