We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Sebastian Gains a New Ally in 'Game Over'

Sebastian Gains a New Ally in ‘Game Over’

Sebastian gets a powerful ally, one who promises to make all his dreams come true

game over, titans, tv show, action, drama, season 4, part 2, review, hbo max

Sebastian gets a powerful ally in ‘Game Over’

Last time on Titans, we saw Gar go on a wild journey. He woke up in a strange cave and have a conversation with a mysterious man. This person revealed to Gar an ability he never knew he had, and just how powerful it could be. Once Gar learned a shocking truth, he chose to do something rash. This took Gar to some odd places, and he passed out in a familiar looking house. As this episode came to a close, it looked like Sebastian might have a new ally. Now we see Sebastian put a big plan into motion on ‘Game Over’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for ‘Game Over’ here:

With help from Conner at Lexcorp, Sebastian sets out to create a viral, yet sinister, new game. Then, Gar adjusts to his strange new roommates, as Rachel and Dick have a close encounter with black magic.

We see Sebastian having a conversation with Conner at the start of this episode. Sebastian is curious as to what Conner wants from him, and he makes Sebastian a tempting offer. First Sebastian must get rid of someone, and once this is done he sets a new plan in motion. Meanwhile Gar and some familiar faces appear to be stuck in a weird looking place. When Kory gets stuck here too, they will all have to work together to find a way out of here. We also see Dick try to help Rachel with something using a dangerous black magic ritual. As this episode comes to a close, it seems someone might not be dead after all.

Titans ‘Game Over’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

