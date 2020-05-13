Someone Decides to Make a Bold Move in ‘Coup’

Change might be coming soon in ‘Coup’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit faced its final exercise. They had a rough start, but things got better as it moved along. It got cut short when a real threat was making its way to the airport. This unit were the only ones close enough to stop it, and were forced to follow some tough orders. As this episode came to a close, Tally starts to worry that a bad choice was made. Now Abigail is given a tough task in ‘Coup’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Coup’ here:

In the aftermath of Citydrop, the unit comes closer together, while their distrust of Alder grows. Abigail is faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier, while Tally learns something new about Gerit. Anacostia grants one last favor to Scylla.

This unit is still reeling from their first real mission in ‘Coup’. Tally knows a bad decision was made, and she is having a hard time accepting it. Abigail is given a tough thing to do, and once the time comes she decides to go in a different direction. When this unit reveals a few hard truths to someone, it sets some events into motion. It looks like change might be coming soon, but when the moment arrives things end up taking a surprise turn. As this episode comes to a close, this unit may be in serious danger. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Coup’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.