Someone Takes on a Risky Mission to Save Picard in ‘Monsters’

Picard has a chat with a mysterious person in ‘Monsters’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, the team was trying to get into an exclusive event. They depended on Dr. Jurati to help them but she was tied up at the moment. Once she found a way out of that they were all able to get in. Things aren’t looking good for Picard’s ancestor and something will need to be done fast. Before he can talk to them he bumps into someone who isn’t happy to see him at all. After Picard gets to talk to his ancestor it looks like everything it going to be okay. Yet as this episode came to a close Picard made a drastic choice and because of it they aren’t in good shape. Now someone takes on a dangerous mission to save him in ‘Monsters’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Monsters’ here:

Tallinn ventures inside Picard’s subconscious mind to help wake him from a coma and face both his darkest secrets and deepest fears. Seven and Raffi go in search of Jurati whom they fear has succumbed to the monster inside. Rios struggles to hide the truth of who he really is from Teresa.

Talinn takes on a dangerous mission at the start of this episode. Picard is in a coma and refuses to wake up for some unknown reason. Talinn thinks she can go into his subconscious mind and hopefully help him. While in there we learn more about Picard’s troubled past as he has a chat with a mysterious person. While this is going on Raffi and Seven try to find Jurati with no luck. Rios on the other hand is doing his best to not reveal too much to someone and things could be going better. As this episode comes to a close Seven fears they may have unleashed a new threat on Earth, one it isn’t ready for at all.

Star Trek: Picard 'Monsters' is available now on Paramount Plus.