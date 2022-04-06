Steven has a chat with Marc on ‘Summon the Suit’

Last time on Moon Knight, something strange was happening to Steven. He was waking up in odd places with no memory how he got there. On top of that he found himself more than once in truly dangerous situations. As this episode came to a close things were looking bad and Steven was forced to ask someone for help. Now Steven thinks it is time to have a chat with Marc on ‘Summon the Suit’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for ‘Summon the Suit’ here:

With little time to react, Steven is thrust into a war of the gods as a mysterious partner arrives.

After someone helps Steven get out of a bad situation, he feels it is time to have a chat with Marc. Marc tries to explain to Steven what is going on, but it proves to be harder than he expected it to be. Along the way Steven bumps into Marc’s wife and she wants to know what is going on. Steven makes the decision to talk to someone and things take a weird turn fast. When Steven and Marc’s wife find themselves in danger Steven does something unexpected. As this episode comes to a close it is clear this mission is far from over.

Moon Knight ‘Summon the Suit’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.