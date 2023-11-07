‘Strays’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Strays’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoy a good comedy film. When done right, they can make me laugh until it hurts. When I heard about Strays, I wasn’t sure if it would be a good movie or not. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Strays here:

Plucky pup Reggie thought he and his owner Doug were playing an innocent game of fetch. It isn’t until he meets Bug, a streetwise stray who says only suckers have owners, that Reggie realizes his miserable master intentionally abandoned him in the big city. With two more pooches adding fuel to his furry fire, Reggie goes from cute to cunning as he and Bug concoct a crazy scheme to get back to Doug and give him a big bite between his legs. Revenge has never been this riotous, or this irreverent, as the hilariously absurd antics of these four furballs turn typical animal adventures totally upside down. Forget everything you know about “dog movie” drama because this is one journey home that’s off its leash and over the top.

This was not an awful movie, but I doubt I would watch it again. The comedy was too over the top, and the plot was lagging more than once. The cast does a good job bringing their characters to life, and clearly had fun making this comedy. Some people will enjoy this film, but I wouldn’t recommend it.

Strays is out now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.