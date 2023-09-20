Take a Look at These Exclusive Shoes

Look at three pairs of exclusive sneakers

There are a lot of really nice shoes out there these days. They can cover different fandoms, and people enjoy adding them to their collections. Recently some new exclusives were announced at Fun.com and here is my thoughts on them.

Mega Man Sneakers

There are some amazing looking shoes here. The Nightmare Before Christmas ones are my favorite, and the detail on them is quite stunning. The Mega Man shoes turned out great and fans of this series are gonna want to pick them up.

Nightmare Before Christmas Sneakers

Mooby’s Sneakers