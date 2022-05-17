Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Distractor Makes a Triumphant Return in ‘Bear Bear BEAR’

The Distractor Makes a Triumphant Return in ‘Bear Bear BEAR’

The wildest reveal yet gets made as two players take on the Distractor

by Leave a Comment

Bear Bear BEAR, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

The Distractor returns in ‘Bear Bear BEAR’

Last time on Holey Moley, we saw a new set of players take these courses on. For some they were a real challenge, while others were able to make it to the next round. Near the end of this episode a new course was revealed, and it was a real doozy. As this episode came to a close we saw another player get crowned champion. Now the Distractor returns in ‘Bear Bear BEAR’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

Bear Bear BEAR, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Bear Bear BEAR’ here:

Eight world-class athletes dodge explosions at the a-maize-ing Corn Hole, encounter an un-bear-able surprise at The Distractor and find out feather or not they can overcome The Pecker to earn the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.

Bear Bear BEAR, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

Eight players are ready to take these courses on at the start of this episode. For many, they prove to be harder than they expected them to be. We see them fall into pits and into freezing cold water more than once. Yet above all these obstacles some find their way into the next round. Two players see the Distractor makes it return with a reveal that takes them all by surprise. We also see Rob Riggle meet with Ms. Piggy to ask her for help. As this episode comes to a close one player becomes the next champion of the season.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Bear Bear BEAR, holey moley, tv show, sports, competition, season 4, review, abc

(c) ABC

Holey Moley ‘Bear Bear BEAR’ airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x