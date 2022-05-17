The Distractor Makes a Triumphant Return in ‘Bear Bear BEAR’

The Distractor returns in ‘Bear Bear BEAR’

Last time on Holey Moley, we saw a new set of players take these courses on. For some they were a real challenge, while others were able to make it to the next round. Near the end of this episode a new course was revealed, and it was a real doozy. As this episode came to a close we saw another player get crowned champion. Now the Distractor returns in ‘Bear Bear BEAR’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Bear Bear BEAR’ here:

Eight world-class athletes dodge explosions at the a-maize-ing Corn Hole, encounter an un-bear-able surprise at The Distractor and find out feather or not they can overcome The Pecker to earn the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.

Eight players are ready to take these courses on at the start of this episode. For many, they prove to be harder than they expected them to be. We see them fall into pits and into freezing cold water more than once. Yet above all these obstacles some find their way into the next round. Two players see the Distractor makes it return with a reveal that takes them all by surprise. We also see Rob Riggle meet with Ms. Piggy to ask her for help. As this episode comes to a close one player becomes the next champion of the season.

Holey Moley ‘Bear Bear BEAR’ airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.