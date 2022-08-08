Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Tiger Makes a New Friend in ‘Mula and the Fly’

A Tiger Makes a New Friend in ‘Mula and the Fly’

A book that shows the importance of making new friends

by

A tiger makes a new friend in ‘Mula and the Fly’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. Each book has been a lot of fun to read and they have all taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Mula and the Fly I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Mula and the Fly here:

Mula is a very sleepy tiger.

But with the help of a mischievous little Fly, Mula learns to wake up, get moving, and make her dreams come true!

This was a fun book to read. We met a sleepy tiger who isn’t motivated to get things done. Thanks to the help from a new friend they get up and are able to get their day started. As this book comes to a close life for Mula will never be the same.

Mula and the Fly is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

