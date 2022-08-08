A tiger makes a new friend in ‘Mula and the Fly’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. Each book has been a lot of fun to read and they have all taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Mula and the Fly I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Mula and the Fly here:

Mula is a very sleepy tiger. But with the help of a mischievous little Fly, Mula learns to wake up, get moving, and make her dreams come true!

This was a fun book to read. We met a sleepy tiger who isn’t motivated to get things done. Thanks to the help from a new friend they get up and are able to get their day started. As this book comes to a close life for Mula will never be the same.

Mula and the Fly is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.