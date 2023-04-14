Two People Are in Serious Danger in ‘Dick and Carol and Ted and Kory’

Two people are in danger on ‘Dick and Carol and Ted and Kory’

Last time on Titans, it seemed a ritual was complete. Sebastian woke up stronger than ever and ready to help make a prophecy come true. Next we saw the team a bit shaken up, but overall okay and ready to find out what to do next. When they learned Sebastian was looking for a horn, the team decided they were gonna find it first. Along the way some of the team found themselves in a strange looking town. Just when it looked like Dick might get some answers, things took a bad turn fast. As this episode came to a close it looked like Dick was in real danger. Now Dick and Kory wake up together in a house on ‘Dick and Carol and Ted and Kory’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Dick and Carol and Ted and Kory’ here:

Trapped under the spell of Caul’s Folly, Dick and Kory face the risk of losing their memories for good. But with Rachel still captive and Sebastian inching closer to Traigon’s horn, Tim and Bernard face pressure to crack the town’s mystery before it’s too late.

Dick and Kory wake up in a house together at the start of this episode. They are naturally a tad freaked out by this and unsure how they got there. Dick fears they must have been drugged, and they agree they need to find Rachel right away. After having a chat with a local, it seems they are in danger of losing their memories for good. While this is going on, Tim and Bernard think they may have found a way to save the rest of the team before it is too late. As this episode comes to a close, we see a small family get reunited after many years apart.

Titans 'Dick and Carol and Ted and Kory' is available now on HBO Max.