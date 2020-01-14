Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / 10 AMAZING Lost Worlds!!

10 AMAZING Lost Worlds!!

by Leave a Comment


10 AMAZING Lost Worlds!! From hidden rain forests to hidden ecosystems…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the most amazing lost worlds in, well…the world!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
From hidden rain forests to hidden ecosystems…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the most amazing
00:05
lost worlds in, well…the world!
00:19
Number 10: Mount Roraima.
00:22
When you think about South America, your mind likely goes to the Amazon, but it’s got quite
00:27
a few mountains and mountain ranges, and one of the most unbelievable of them is the one
00:31
called Mount Roraima.
00:33
The mountain is located in between Brazil, Venezuela and Guyana, and is actually one
00:38
of the oldest rock formations on Earth.
00:41
And that’s only the beginning of its wonders.
00:43
One of unique features of the mountain is that it has a flat top, which is very rare,
00:48
when you consider what most mountains look like.
00:50
Then, there’s the sheer size and length of the mountain, it is 9 miles long.
00:56
The way nature plays with the mountain has attracted many across the world.
01:00
It has waterfalls because of the consistent rain, it’s a home to rare plants, and the
01:04
journey to get to the top of the mountain isn’t easy.
01:07
Yet, people don’t seem to mind, as they keep coming to it.
01:11
Add to all of that, because it’s 9,000 feet tall, the mountain is touched by the clouds,
01:16
making it truly feel like another world when you look at it from above.
01:20
Many try to come and see it, but few will ever get to experience the wonder of this
01:24
lost world.
01:26
Number 9: Sima Humboldt.
01:29
Sometimes, nature gives us a unique “world” by hiding it from basic sight until you see
01:34
it from another point of view entirely.
01:36
And this is an accurate description of what Sima Humboldt is.
01:40
For you see, from the ground level, you couldn’t even find Sima Humboldt, for it’s hidden within
01:45
the summit of a massive plateau.
01:48
What do I mean by “within”?
01:49
Well, Sima Humboldt is really a sinkhole that has created a massive gap in the plateau it’s
01:56
within.
01:57
The sinkhole is massive, being over 110 feet wide and 1,600 feet deep starting from the
02:03
edge at the surface.
02:04
And in terms of volume, it’s 640,000,000 cubic feet.
02:09
The sinkhole is honestly so massive that it has developed its very own ecosystem, and
02:13
that proves that life can truly be anywhere as long as it finds a way…that sounds familiar…
02:20
Crazy enough, Sima Humboldt wasn’t discovered until the 1970’s, and even then, wasn’t even
02:27
traversed by people until a few years later.
02:30
Just as crazy is that there is actually more sinkholes in the area, and some of them aren’t
02:36
that far from Sima Humboldt.
02:39
Number 8: Antarctica.
02:41
02:52
It may seem odd at first that I’m listing a whole continent here on this list, but when
02:56
you think about it, what do we actually know about Antarctica?
02:59
I mean, really, what do we know?
03:03
We know about some of the creatures that live in the intense cold.
03:06
We know its average temperature, but in truth, we haven’t explored it as much as many would
03:11
like.
03:12
In fact, even though we have had some scientific bases on Antarctica set up, we’re nowhere
03:17
close to having a true settlement there, and that’s because of the intense cold, insane
03:21
snow storms, and the fact that there is so much lack of life-sustaining food and other
03:26
materials for humans to try and live there.
03:28
When you put that all together, you get a land that is discovered, yet lost.
03:33
And other parts of Antarctica that we know about, we can’t reach.
03:37
Like Lake Vostok.
03:39
Which is a lake that is buried beneath miles of snow, where its surface is actually well
03:43
below sea level.
03:45
Scientists are infinitely curious about this lake, but because of the very nature of Antarctica,
03:49
we can’t get to it.
03:50
And what if this was but one simple mystery within this lost world?
03:55
What could we find if we had a little more time and access?
03:59
Number 7: Amazon Rainforest.
04:01
You’ going to see some places on this list that are somewhat known, and yet, are technically
04:07
unknown, and the Amazon Rainforest definitely fits that bill.
04:11
First off, the Amazon Rainforest has a 2.6 million square mile base.
04:16
That’s massive, and that entire area is filled with thick trees, massive rivers, and tons
04:23
of animals and plant life.
04:25
Just the ones we know about include 40,000 plant species, 3,000 kinds of fish, and over
04:30
300 kinds of reptiles, and that’s not even mentioning all the mammals and insects that
04:36
live in the Amazon.
04:37
Plus, because it’s so dense, and not all of it has been explored yet, there’s no doubt
04:42
that there’s even more species out there in the rainforest just waiting to be found.
04:47
So that begs the question, why haven’t we gone and explored it?
04:52
Well, over the many centuries, people have tried, a lot.
04:57
And they’ve failed, always.
04:59
Granted, we know some of the Amazon rainforest, but the deeper you go, the harder it gets
05:04
for you to find your way, and find your way out.
05:07
Due to its diversity, the Amazon has numerous ways to make you turn back, and it includes
05:12
animal attacks, diseases, plants giving people rashes or infections, and more.
05:18
If you’re going to try and go to the Amazon, take my advice, just go to the website.
05:24
Number 6: Atlantis.
05:26
Our world has been built on legends, both real and fictional.
05:30
But one of the biggest legends of lost worlds of all time is that of Atlantis.
05:35
Which is ironic, because one of the greatest philosophers of all time, Plato, actually
05:40
wrote about Atlantis in Timaeus and Critias.
05:44
According to Plato, Atlantis was an advanced civilization, but one that made the mistake
05:49
of trying to take down Athens.
05:50
Athens would respond with deadly force, and even the gods of the Greek Pantheon got involved
05:56
and sank Atlantis to the body of the ocean, where it remains to this day.
06:02
Despite it being a legend, there are many who believe that Atlantis is real in some
06:06
form or another, so they search for it.
06:09
Even if they don’t find it, the legend has caused Atlantis to be a key part of the world’s
06:13
culture.
06:14
Marvel, DC Comics, Disney, and more have incorporated Atlantis into their universes.
06:20
And it makes you wonder…what if Atlantis really was real?
06:26
Number 5: Melville Range.
06:29
Melville Range is found in Australia, and it’s one of the most secluded rainforests
06:33
in the world due to its location.
06:35
As such, not many people have been able to go there, the few that do have found many
06:40
wonders upon the range.
06:42
For example, it has a very wide array of plants and animals, and many of them have been untouched
06:47
and unseen by human hands and eyes because of how remote the part of the rainforest is.
06:54
Number 4: Bosavi Crater.
06:57
You could argue that Papua New Guinea is its own version of a Lost World because of how
07:01
much there is to discover there still.
07:03
But one of the true lost worlds within it is one that lies within a former volcano.
07:08
This is called the Bosavi Crater.
07:10
At 4 kilometers wide, and one kilometer deep, the Bosavi Crater is truly massive, and it’s
07:16
a sight to behold.
07:17
In 2009, a BBC funded team descended into the crater, and when they came out, they had
07:23
knowledge of 40 brand new species of life.
07:26
And that was just from one trip, imagine if more teams went down there to explore it.
07:32
Number 3: Movile Cave.
07:35
In Romania, there is a cave that defies logic in terms of how it has created an ecosystem.
07:41
Called Movile Cave, it has somehow created and sustained life with very minimal oxygen,
07:47
and no natural sunlight.
07:49
For those who know how plants and animals work, these are all but necessary requirements
07:54
to make things live and survive, and yet, in this cave, that’s not the case.
08:00
It might be its position to the Black Sea that causes this, or maybe, it’s something
08:05
else that’s causing the life to grow, no one knows for sure.
08:08
But it is the most mysterious place in Romania, and a Lost World that is begging to be discovered
08:14
more.
08:15
Number 2: Son Doonge Cave.
08:18
In Vietnam, an incredible discovery was made.
08:21
A small opening in the side of a mountain revealed a massive cave that would engulf
08:25
entire cities.
08:27
This was Son Doonge Cave, and it was one of the very definitions of “Lost World”.
08:32
Why?
08:33
Well, because within this cave was not only plants and animals, but it’s own very natural
08:38
ecosystem.
08:39
This was partially due to the fact that there’s an opening that allowed sunlight to enter.
08:44
It has its own rivers, its own weather patterns, it’s alive in every sense of the world, and
08:49
it was totally discovered by accident.
08:53
Number 1: Mariana Trench.
08:54
If we’re being honest, there are actually three “main worlds” in our Planet Earth.
09:00
There’s the sky, there’s the land, and then, there’s the oceans.
09:04
Without a doubt, the oceans are the greatest “lost world” in the world.
09:08
Because despite us traveling by them every single day of the year, and even having people
09:12
dedicate their entirely lives to finding out more about the ocean…there’s still so much
09:17
we don’t know.
09:18
If you don’t believe me, look up the Mariana Trench, for that is proof enough that life
09:23
finds a way to survive even in the most harsh of conditions.
09:27
You see, the Mariana Trench is 36,000 feet below sea level, one of the lowest points
09:32
in our entire world.
09:34
Yet, life lives there, and people have even gone down to prove that.
09:37
However, by “people”, I only mean three.
09:40
That’s right, 3 people have gone down there ever since it was discovered.
09:45
In 1960 Swiss Oceanographer Jacques Piccard and USN Lieutenant Don Walsh did it in a submarine,
09:52
but they were forced to leave after only 20 minutes.
09:54
Then, in 2012, legendary filmmaker James Cameron went down there in a personalized pod and
10:01
spent hours documenting all of the life he could see.
10:05
Which was limited because there’s no natural light down there, so who knows what he could’ve
10:09
seen if he had a better view of things.
10:11
Cameron knew that there was so much more down there, and while probes have gone in the place
10:15
of humans, there’s still so much about life in the Trench that we don’t know about.
10:20
What’s even more chilling is that it’s said there is a place that is even deeper than
10:24
the Mariana Trench, and if that’s true, who knows what could be down there.
10:29
If you want to hear more about the Mariana Trench, check out our video!
10:34
Tell us what you think about these amazing lost worlds in the comments below and…take
10:37
care!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Zero2Hero

Bringing you AMAZING stories from around the world in a Top 10 List format....In this channel, we will walk you through a variety of interesting topics like ancient history, science, pop culture, conspiracy theories, and more! Subscribe today and watch our videos so that, in no time, YOU can learn about any topic and BE THE HERO!

