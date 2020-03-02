10 Things Not to do in Lebanon

00:00
I’m already on a new adventure someone
00:01
here in the Middle East not gonna tell
00:03
you where yes yet but right now I still
00:04
want to tell you quite a few epic things
00:06
about Lebanon and also this video
00:07
includes a pretty beautiful offer
00:09
somewhere at the end of the video so
00:10
what is the video Intel you areand
00:12
see whether you’re going to like taking
00:14
advantage of it and see where life takes
00:16
you and let you go every slinky Mac from
00:20
Lebanon which is a super small country
00:22
but it still did over a thousand
00:24
kilometres that would make our what
00:25
so obviously saw quite a bit I learned
00:28
so much about the local people the local
00:29
culture and everything in it today I
00:31
want to tell you the top 10 things you
00:33
should never ever ever be doing in
00:36
Lebanon think not to do in Lebanon
00:43
number one is do not pass through the
00:46
checkpoints fast cos Lebanon even though
00:49
it’s a small country it’s very
00:50
militarized very very built race yeah I
00:53
think over a hundred thousand in
00:54
soldiers and activity even though
00:55
there’s only a few million people living
00:57
in the country which is crazy and
00:58
because of that everywhere you go
01:00
there’s gonna be so many Czech but
01:02
sometimes just a few kilometres where a
01:03
few hundred meters away I mean it’s it’s
01:05
insane and most of the time it’s
01:07
actually very easy to go through them
01:08
they don’t even ask you questions or
01:09
whatever but a few times I was going
01:12
through those checkpoints quite fast
01:14
because it didn’t really think anyone
01:15
was guarding them and then soldiers ran
01:18
out they were like what are you doing
01:19
that so whenever going through the
01:21
checkpoints don’t worry I don’t go fast
01:24
thing not to do in Lebanon number two is
01:27
do not do not do not film anything
01:30
related to the military so as you know
01:32
this is obviously you know very similar
01:34
in most countries around the world
01:35
especially the Middle East but somehow
01:38
11n felt super European to me and so at
01:40
one point I guess I let my guard down
01:42
and there were you know many soldiers in
01:44
the street and everything and I was
01:46
shooting this tiny like tiny bunker they
01:49
have on the streets you know these these
01:51
sort of things were a soldier stands and
01:53
you know looks looks out on the field
01:56
and stuff and there was no one there no
01:58
one around it so I just went inside and
01:59
I was like
02:00
taking video with my camera and sort of
02:02
laughing butter but I’m all of a sudden
02:04
four soldiers they went to all my
02:06
footage deleted whatever shots they
02:08
didn’t like and then they were asking me
02:09
questions where I’m from and all that
02:11
stuff you know so I was really happy
02:13
that it didn’t get into any trouble
02:14
because I guess I explained that I
02:16
didn’t mean any harm but but yeah
02:20
generally
02:20
it’s a bit of a tricky thing so please
02:22
whatever you do just never film the
02:25
soldiers thing not to do in Lebanon
02:28
number three is do not expect to get
02:31
anywhere fast so what’s in Lebanon is a
02:33
very very small country but it’s super
02:35
exciting because it has lots of
02:37
beautiful nature but generally going
02:39
from place to place takes quite a bit of
02:41
time because most of the roads in
02:43
Lebanon are actually mountain roads and
02:45
so even if you look at the maps and it
02:46
says oh it’s only 100 kilometres you
02:49
know it could take you whatever two or
02:51
three hours and also because it’s a very
02:53
small country but still has millions of
02:54
people living in it and whenever you’re
02:57
in a bigger city there’s always always
02:59
always gonna be traffic so have you know
03:01
chill relax take it easy get some coffee
03:04
or tea and don’t expect to get anywhere
03:07
invest think not to do in Lebanon number
03:10
four is never ever ever ever assumed
03:13
people’s religion this is very important
03:16
generally when you’re travelling around
03:17
the Middle East in most countries the
03:19
vast majority of the local population
03:21
will be Muslim
03:22
however Lebanon is incredibly different
03:25
so apparently there are 18 official
03:27
religions recognised in Lebanon and
03:30
that’s why there’s you know a lot of
03:32
religious minorities and actually a big
03:34
population there are a Christian whether
03:35
you know Maronite Christian are Orthodox
03:37
Christian and that’s you know they have
03:38
lots of monasteries lots of you know
03:41
priests and a lot of people actually
03:43
have you know the statues of Saint Mary
03:46
in their homes and you know all that
03:48
stuff which is actually very interesting
03:50
I guess for for the Middle East I mean I
03:53
haven’t really seen it in any other
03:55
country their thing not to be in Lebanon
03:57
number five is do not forget to check
04:01
USD and Lebanese pound of rates this
04:04
actually very very important might save
04:05
you quite a bit of money so back in the
04:08
day
04:08
the Lebanese pound was always matched to
04:11
a dollar at a rate of one dollar being
04:13
1,500 lebanese pounds and it was always
04:16
always always like this it was always
04:18
fixed however when i was traveling
04:20
around the country we had so many
04:22
protests there and so as opposed to one
04:25
dollar being 1500 pounds sometimes it
04:28
went up to like 2,000 pounds or so you
04:31
know and so every time you go to any
04:32
kind of restaurant and unless you want
04:34
to pay by card they will always ask you
04:37
whether you want to pay in Lebanese
04:38
pounds or US Dollars and so depending on
04:41
the exchange rate obviously depending on
04:43
the banking situation of the country
04:44
that rate might differ you know big-time
04:47
so sometimes it makes more sense to pay
04:49
in dollars and sometimes it makes more
04:51
sense to pay in Lebanese pounds things
04:53
not to do in Lebanon number six is do
04:56
not get annoyed when literally everyone
04:59
around you smokes so I don’t know what
05:01
said with Lebanon but they’re literally
05:04
every single person you’ll ever meet
05:06
blue smoke cigarettes the grandmas the
05:09
you know whatever teenagers the
05:12
businessmen the politicians and so I
05:14
actually spend quite a bit of time
05:15
talking with you know my local friends
05:17
about it and they said oh so the first
05:18
reason is that it’s incredibly cheap
05:21
there for whatever reason and also for
05:24
some reason it’s culturally very
05:25
acceptable definitely don’t get annoyed
05:27
with it for a lot of those people it’s a
05:29
completely normal thing a little natural
05:31
thing you know they don’t do it because
05:33
they want to offend you they just do it
05:34
because it’s cheap and yes thing not
05:39
even love in a number is 7 and actually
05:41
a super important thing is do not ever
05:43
assume that people will drive safely if
05:47
I’m being completely honest with you the
05:48
traffic in Lebanon is certainly one of
05:51
the craziest traffic’s I mean I’ve ever
05:53
been in honestly I mean it’s once again
05:56
it’s very weird because here on the
05:58
and the country seems to be super
05:59
European and quite civilized and all
06:00
that stuff on the other hand of the
06:02
traffic just takes you back big test
06:06
whenever I’d be trying to exit like
06:08
roundabouts people would be in trying to
06:10
sneak in first you know stuff like that
06:13
so if you ever want to find yourself in
06:15
a bit of a crazy traffic lebanon is the
06:18
place for you
06:19
okay now that I told you that seven
06:21
things you should definitely not be
06:22
doing in in Lebanon we only have three
06:24
left and actually all those three are
06:25
super important before I tell you though
06:27
someone to tell you the one thing you
06:28
definitely should be doing in Lebanon
06:31
and that is it would be incredible if
06:33
you can learn either Arabic or French so
06:36
in Lebanon quite a few people actually
06:38
spoke English but obviously not everyone
06:40
however it really Chile everyone speaks
06:42
Arabic and literally everyone speaks
06:44
French and even though Arabic is
06:45
actually super hard to learn for most
06:47
people but French on the other hand is
06:49
super easy and so I would highly highly
06:52
highly recommend you to check out this
06:55
awesome language learning platform and
06:57
also the sponsor of this video that is
06:59
called babble babble is one of the best
07:02
one of the coolest and one of the most
07:04
affordable language learning platforms
07:06
in the entire world that are currently
07:08
teaching you 14 different languages
07:11
obviously including French babble has
07:13
lots of incredible features such as you
07:15
know offline mode many different courses
07:17
many different lessons badges and
07:19
whatnot or the best thing about the
07:21
platform is the fact that it’s actually
07:22
super super simple to learn you can
07:25
literally you know do it on your mobile
07:26
phone or on your computer
07:28
alone it also recognizes how good you
07:30
actually are with the language and so it
07:32
doesn’t just teach you you know the same
07:33
information as everybody else but it
07:35
actually personalizes the classes
07:37
specifically for you you bloody legend
07:40
and because I’m a fan of the platform
07:41
they’re giving us a really cool deal if
07:44
you click the link in description box
07:45
right now you will get three months for
07:48
free with a three month subscription
07:50
which actually costs
07:53
so check out babble and I learned one of
07:55
the languages you’re interested in and
07:56
see where life takes you that’s pretty
07:59
much it
08:00
let’s get back to the video I think not
08:02
to be in love in a number eight is do
08:04
not be surprised if the local people
08:06
think that your camera is a gun there’s
08:09
this really interesting situation where
08:10
I was in the mountains of Lebanon with
08:12
with my cool friend called the Elias and
08:14
so we were walking around different tiny
08:16
villages where you know mostly partners
08:18
never really come and then this one
08:21
really old guy I think he was 7075 you
08:23
brought out of his house it was like wow
08:25
this guy’s carrying the gun you know and
08:28
my friend lies was in our Oh relax relax
08:30
the worried this is a camera and he
08:32
couldn’t believe it you know he wanted
08:34
to go come up closer he was like that
08:36
chick the mic and everything you know it
08:38
sitting the camera and so don’t be
08:39
surprised if you know especially me but
08:42
the older people get a bit a bit anxious
08:44
about your DSLR thing not even love on a
08:48
number nine and wasn’t in a very tricky
08:49
thing is do not maybe
08:52
call Israel as Israel you know yeah this
08:58
actually applies to most Arabic
08:59
countries around the region and where
09:01
you know most of them do not really
09:02
recognize Israel so the way they call
09:04
this either Palestine or occupied
09:07
Palestine and even if you look at their
09:08
maps for example in every hostel and
09:10
stuff you know they will never be using
09:13
the word Israel there and so if you do
09:16
you can get into a lot of really really
09:19
intense really heated discussions
09:20
because Lebanon also has hundreds of
09:22
thousands of you know Palestinian
09:23
refugees and and and obviously those
09:25
people are not happy about the situation
09:26
and I’m not into politics I don’t want
09:29
to comment on that I just want to say
09:31
that if you walk around Lebanon saying
09:33
you know Israel Israel Israel uh you
09:37
know things can get tense show so we be
09:39
mindful of that and finally thing not to
09:42
do in eleven a number of ten and wasn’t
09:43
in a very very important thing is if you
09:46
get close to the border with Israel or
09:47
you know Palestine occupied Palestine
09:50
I’m sorry you know whatever you want to
09:52
call it I don’t know
09:53
never ever ever take any pictures or any
09:55
videos so when they actually wanted to
09:57
get to the border myself but eventually
09:59
didn’t have time so I didn’t go but when
10:02
I was talking about it with my friends
10:03
they said do if you ever go there do not
10:05
even take out your camera and they told
10:07
me all these stories about for example
10:08
some sort of a foreigner going there and
10:10
trying to take a picture of the border
10:12
or the wall or some sort of a building
10:14
and then there would be you know the
10:16
army catching them and then holding them
10:18
in custody for whatever the four five
10:20
six hours sometimes even days because in
10:23
their mind you could certainly be a spy
10:25
you know and that’s a bit of a tricky
10:27
thing be careful taking pictures of the
10:29
military the the government buildings
10:31
and obviously the really really really
10:33
tricky borders that’s pretty much it
10:36
thank you for watching the whole video
10:37
you bloody a legend a few really good
10:40
things I wanna say before I end the
10:41
video first of all I very recently
10:43
launched my patreon page what I only
10:45
have a few patrons and it’s really cool
10:47
that those people are there were
10:48
actually messaging each other and
10:49
talking about things it’s super awesome
10:51
so if you want to support what I do and
10:53
especially to do good campaigns that I’m
10:55
organizing like cleaning campaigns or
10:57
donation campaigns or whatever check me
10:59
out on patreon and potentially become a
11:02
patron thank you and also quite recently
11:04
I also launched my merch store where
11:06
we’re selling you know the t-shirts that
11:08
I’m wearing the caps the sweaters
11:10
whatever so if you want to check that
11:11
out click the link in description box
11:13
again and if you ever get anything send
11:16
me send me a picture on instagram at
11:18
jigaboo Cadiz and I’ll gladly feature
11:20
you in waste arts that’s pretty much it
11:22
have a wonderful day wherever you are in
11:23
the world and always remember to stay
11:26
curious
11:28
[Music]
11:30
you
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.