Chicken Man

00:08

It’s just like playing football, you want your team to be the best.

00:14

I love chickens. They’re all a bit stupid.

00:20

This chicken is not just a chicken.

00:41

So, do you reckon any of those chicks are going to be,

00:43

like, superstars?

00:45

Maybe, one day. We’ll see at the national.

00:55

When I know I have bred something good that is going to do well

01:00

at the shows, I get excited, ready to show it.

01:06

There’s various books on genetics, but a lot of it’s trial and error.

01:12

My friends all think I’m mad,

01:14

but they have never felt the adrenaline to beat somebody.

01:35

So, this weekend is the Scotch National Show.

01:39

It is the biggest two-day event in Scotland.

01:42

How do you feel?

01:45

Excited to go, it is one of the best weekends of the year.

01:51

I only get it cut for certain shows.

01:55

You used to have it really long, didn’t you?

01:57

Cos you didn’t like your hearing aids.

01:59

Used to hide my hearing aids with my hair. Oh, really? Uh-huh.

02:03

And then I grew up and stopped caring.

02:05

We weren’t bothered no more, were we?

02:07

Bye, Joanne. Bye.

02:19

Is that, like, shampoo for people with blonde hair?

02:21

Yeah, that’s what my girlfriend said.

02:24

She said, “Bloody hell, that’s expensive shampoo.”

02:26

PHONE RINGS

02:30

Hi. Hi, did you get your hair cut? Yeah.

02:33

I am busy on a Friday night washing birds, getting birds ready.

02:37

So, being the lovely boyfriend that I am,

02:40

I try and fit Lauren in for five minutes.

02:43

And, normally, it’s talking while washing the birds.

02:46

What do you think of the birds, Lauren?

02:49

They’re definitely more of a priority than what I am.

02:54

Am I still coming Monday night?

02:56

Yeah.

02:57

Lauren does media make up,

03:00

so she always needs a tall, handsome model,

03:04

so she settles with me going down.

03:07

Tell them what I’m dressing up as.

03:09

He’s being a Gothic angel.

03:12

Do you often dress up as a Gothic angel?

03:14

It will actually be my first time, believe it or not.

03:19

I’ve got to go now, love you.

03:22

Love you too. Bye.

03:37

Step on it.

03:47

My uncle is a retired bus driver, so he absolutely loves going away.

03:52

Do you want a chocolate?

03:54

Yeah.

03:56

Is there a coffee one?

04:00

No, you’ve got Brazil nut, caramel…

04:21

The easiest way to explain it is like Crufts for chickens.

04:28

You get points for type and carriage, quality of plumage,

04:32

colour, size, then legs and feet and condition.

04:41

There’s the very, very competitive people,

04:44

who take it way too seriously, like me.

04:46

And then there’s the friendly people who just do it

04:49

for the joy of the birds.

04:51

When you first start out, it’s a lot of boys who you see winning

04:55

week in and week out and you’re just happy to beat them.

05:49

The competition here is pretty strong.

05:53

And all the top boys are here.

06:03

You’re always thinking you’ve left the best bird at home.

06:22

Is that yours? Yes.

06:24

How has it done? She’s done third.

06:26

Pretty strong class.

06:28

I have been beaten for best blue.

06:32

By the cockerel, which I am a bit disappointed.

06:34

There you go. Oh, that’s mine.

06:40

We’re fourth.

06:42

A bit disappointing, but she deserves to be beaten.

06:45

She deserved to be beaten? Yeah, yeah.

06:47

All three of them are a much better colour than her,

06:50

so no complaints here.

07:01

So, how do you feel about having got that?

07:03

Happy, it’s another red card to go on my wall.

07:15

Locally, I’d say I am quite high.

07:18

Nationally, I am still quite low in the pecking order.

07:23

As long as you’re improving every year,

07:25

you’ll hopefully get to the point one time

07:28

when your birds are best.

07:30

Hi. Hiya.

07:31

How did it go? Aye, it went all right.

07:34

I got more cards than I expected.

07:36

So, you’re happy, then? No, I am never happy.

07:39

Should have had better birds here.

07:41

There’s always next year.

07:42

You had a nice day?

07:56

Is there somebody going to Doncaster with you next week?

07:59

Aye.

08:00

So, I’ll get a weekend off?

08:02

Yes. Good lad.

