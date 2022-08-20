CJ Parker & McPherson – Utopia [Video]

By Button Poetry

CJ Parker & McPherson, performing their poem "Utopia".

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

we kidnapped every trump supporter and

0:05

put them on the other side of the wall

0:07

and the water turned into wine it’s rock

0:10

in the black owned businesses and a 15

0:13

year old girl in Oakland invented a

0:15

joint that burned in slow motion in

0:17

black schools got equal funding and

0:19

equal test results and equal graduation

0:22

rates and a black boy went shop and he

0:24

was not followed and he got 12 full ride

0:26

scholarships and he invented the

0:28

hoverboard and hoverboards cost $10 in

0:31

the concert hovered in a cloud of weed

0:34

smoke and light beams and ice cubes good

0:36

day seem difficult in comparison and

0:38

everyone was employed but robots did all

0:40

the work as some chose to stay at home

0:42

so their job was too long and no one was

0:44

ever late because oh yeah that’s the

0:45

time and the suburbs were colorful and

0:48

the hood was crimeless and you could

0:49

wear your headphones after 10 and curved

0:51

views and street lights weren’t

0:53

synonymous and there were interracial

0:54

relationships dot dot dot

0:56

sometimes black and yellow yellow and

0:58

brown brown and red red and black and in

1:01

black love was celebrated with pride and

1:03

i celebrated with black love and the

1:06

whole audience caught the wordplay and

1:08

we played and we played and we played

1:11

our music as loud as little girls

1:12

selling lemonade and barbecue Becky

1:14

dropped her phone in the country and no

1:17

authority was called and no authority

1:19

could hold us and cops were just robots

1:22

designed by women of color and robots

1:24

didn’t fear for the life they didn’t

1:26

have and women levitated down the street

1:28

and rust is tighter than the Sun and no

1:30

one grabbed them or follow them or

1:32

whistles or threatened them for not

1:33

smiling and you could wear your pajamas

1:36

without fearing your uncle and no one

1:38

thought they’d chosen to avoid sexual

1:40

assault and everybody thought their

1:42

children

1:43

you better not sexually assault in the

1:45

Goodyear blimp red black lives matter

1:47

and in a sea of afros Bob in perfect

1:50

rhythm and no one said can I touch your

1:52

hair or and no one said and no one said

1:57

Wow

1:58

I was just trying to give you a

1:59

compliment

2:00

and her just complimented the light

2:02

behind the light pattern complimented

2:04

the song and we made music for us and no

2:07

one stole another’s culture and our

2:08

culture got 28 days every month and we

2:11

shared in each other’s rhythm and we

2:14

danced the wrong dances to the wrong

2:16

beat but realize that freedom looks kind

2:18

of like that our body responding to the

2:20

someone else’s post and even if you

2:22

didn’t wanna tense these day played the

2:25

perfect track and she danced with him

2:27

and he danced with him she danced with

2:28

her and they danced with them and they

2:30

kissed without consequence and people

2:32

believed in God and aligned Yahweh in

2:35

everything and hearts were full and

2:37

fellowship wasn’t other debates but a

2:40

gathering of love without motive and

2:42

love was a choice and sacrificial and

2:45

patience and kind and love no record or

2:48

wrong and in love was not greedy and

2:50

agreed was against the law

2:58

you

