FTM: Dysphoria vs. Dysmorphia

Did you know the difference before watching this video?
do I look cool yet so what’s up you guys
00:04
my name is Sam welcome back to my
00:06
channel for those of you that don’t know
00:07
I’m female to male transgender I’ve been
00:10
on testosterone almost four years and
00:12
post-op for Top surgery almost three
00:16
years it’s pretty crazy
00:18
today I wanted to talk about dysphoria
00:20
and dysmorphia kind of the difference
00:23
between the two because a lot of people
00:24
think that they are the same thing what
00:26
they aren’t yeah dysphoria is a huge
00:30
thing within the transgender community
00:31
it affects all of us and almost anyone
00:36
outside of the transgender community
00:37
unless they know someone oh they’re just
00:39
very well educated don’t know what it is
00:41
so when something affects so many people
00:44
so hugely in a very negative way I think
00:47
it’s really important to talk about so
00:48
we can communicate a little bit more
00:50
effectively with more compassion respect
00:53
understanding everything good like that
00:56
all right
00:57
so dysphoria is a state of unease or
01:04
generalized dissatisfaction so that’s
01:07
the umbrella term of like austoria
01:10
whatever it just means like discomfort
01:12
right gender dysphoria is what affects
01:14
us lovely trans people the distress of
01:19
personal experiences as a result of
01:21
their assigned sex efforts not matching
01:23
with their gender identity so this can
01:25
be a physical thing it can be a
01:28
non-physical thing the physical side of
01:31
it is like you know the body parts not
01:32
matching how they identify right that’s
01:36
kind of what we hear about most however
01:38
it doesn’t have to be that it’s a
01:40
discomfort of being viewed and treated
01:43
as an agender you don’t identify as so I
01:47
can come with societal stuff to of like
01:51
how people interact with you how you’re
01:53
treated how you view even the physical
01:55
stuff can be invisible it doesn’t have
01:58
to be something the general public can
02:00
see I used to have a very small chest
02:03
no one knew I’ve even had it I passed as
02:05
a guy before transitioning luckily but
02:08
it was still there I felt uncomfortable
02:10
super dysphoric about it you don’t see
02:13
people’s genitals you know so it doesn’t
02:15
have to be visible for it to be valid
02:19
now dysmorphia which is not the same
02:22
thing and it’s very different is a
02:24
actual disorder so it’s a body
02:26
dysmorphic disorder BDD that’s
02:29
essentially a disorder when someone has
02:32
what we would see as the general public
02:35
a very insignificant flaw but all they
02:38
see is like it’s all-consuming
02:40
the disorder kind of makes it seem a lot
02:43
larger of a deal than it is so when they
02:45
look in the mirror it is a huge thing
02:48
that they will like obsess over you like
02:50
interrupt their daily
02:52
so the difference between the two I
02:55
actually found this article that this
02:58
one person described it just so well
03:00
this morphia involves significant
03:02
misperception of one’s own body for
03:04
example someone can have a tiny mole
03:07
which others can barely notice without
03:09
the aid of magnification yet when they
03:11
look in the mirror they see instantly as
03:13
protestingly large and ugly and obvious
03:15
and fear everyone else sees them the
03:17
same way whereas a transgender person is
03:19
generally fully and very often painfully
03:21
aware of the reality of their own body
03:24
it is far more of an acute awareness of
03:27
both physical aspects of our own bodies
03:29
along with the way others actually see
03:31
interact with us that is out of line
03:33
with our innate sense of ourselves and
03:35
our genders so that these things often
03:37
simply feel very wrong the very
03:40
important contrast here is that there is
03:41
no misperception of our own bodies
03:43
involved nor it is anything about the
03:46
way we experience others reacting to us
03:47
either before or after transition
03:49
imaginary or otherwise blown out of
03:52
proportion
03:52
mic drop that person was genius they
03:56
just described us so well so that’s the
03:57
difference between dysphoria and
03:58
dysmorphia I hope that makes it more
04:00
clear I would say me personally I
04:03
definitely probably have both
04:05
however they are mutually exclusive
04:07
meaning one does not equal the other one
04:11
person can be just Fork without having
04:13
to sum morphia and another person who
04:15
have dysmorphia without feeling
04:20
dysphoric they don’t equal each other
04:22
however people can have both my
04:26
dysphoria is really anything that makes
04:28
me feel feminine or look feminine like
04:31
slight PTSD from having a feminine body
04:34
so sometimes I still
04:36
you know worried about things even
04:38
though they’ve shifted and stuff
04:39
dysmorphia is how my brain maybe
04:44
obsesses over it and sees it as much
04:46
larger but the discomfort I feel from
04:49
having maybe these physical aspects of
04:53
my body that are slightly more feminine
04:55
that’s dysphoria I actually didn’t even
04:57
know the difference between the two like
05:00
had someone come up to me and asked me
05:02
the difference I would not have been
05:03
able to verbalize it I knew there was a
05:05
difference I didn’t know exactly how so
05:07
we’re all learning through this thing no
05:09
big deal it’s cool let’s learn together
05:12
yeah yeah okay I hate that I just did
05:15
that I hope you guys have a great day
05:17
I’ll be back next week with another
05:18
video yeah I think that’s it thanks for
05:20
watching you guys I’ll see you the night
05:22
there adios
05:24
shout out to Josh okay bye shout out to
05:27
Josh those sunglasses were here so
05:29
thanks buddy
05:29
you look like a fool
05:38
[Music]
.