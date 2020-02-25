FTM: Dysphoria vs. Dysmorphia

Did you know the difference before watching this video?

do I look cool yet so what’s up you guys

00:04

my name is Sam welcome back to my

00:06

channel for those of you that don’t know

00:07

I’m female to male transgender I’ve been

00:10

on testosterone almost four years and

00:12

post-op for Top surgery almost three

00:16

years it’s pretty crazy

00:18

today I wanted to talk about dysphoria

00:20

and dysmorphia kind of the difference

00:23

between the two because a lot of people

00:24

think that they are the same thing what

00:26

they aren’t yeah dysphoria is a huge

00:30

thing within the transgender community

00:31

it affects all of us and almost anyone

00:36

outside of the transgender community

00:37

unless they know someone oh they’re just

00:39

very well educated don’t know what it is

00:41

so when something affects so many people

00:44

so hugely in a very negative way I think

00:47

it’s really important to talk about so

00:48

we can communicate a little bit more

00:50

effectively with more compassion respect

00:53

understanding everything good like that

00:56

all right

00:57

so dysphoria is a state of unease or

01:04

generalized dissatisfaction so that’s

01:07

the umbrella term of like austoria

01:10

whatever it just means like discomfort

01:12

right gender dysphoria is what affects

01:14

us lovely trans people the distress of

01:19

personal experiences as a result of

01:21

their assigned sex efforts not matching

01:23

with their gender identity so this can

01:25

be a physical thing it can be a

01:28

non-physical thing the physical side of

01:31

it is like you know the body parts not

01:32

matching how they identify right that’s

01:36

kind of what we hear about most however

01:38

it doesn’t have to be that it’s a

01:40

discomfort of being viewed and treated

01:43

as an agender you don’t identify as so I

01:47

can come with societal stuff to of like

01:51

how people interact with you how you’re

01:53

treated how you view even the physical

01:55

stuff can be invisible it doesn’t have

01:58

to be something the general public can

02:00

see I used to have a very small chest

02:03

no one knew I’ve even had it I passed as

02:05

a guy before transitioning luckily but

02:08

it was still there I felt uncomfortable

02:10

super dysphoric about it you don’t see

02:13

people’s genitals you know so it doesn’t

02:15

have to be visible for it to be valid

02:19

now dysmorphia which is not the same

02:22

thing and it’s very different is a

02:24

actual disorder so it’s a body

02:26

dysmorphic disorder BDD that’s

02:29

essentially a disorder when someone has

02:32

what we would see as the general public

02:35

a very insignificant flaw but all they

02:38

see is like it’s all-consuming

02:40

the disorder kind of makes it seem a lot

02:43

larger of a deal than it is so when they

02:45

look in the mirror it is a huge thing

02:48

that they will like obsess over you like

02:50

interrupt their daily

02:52

so the difference between the two I

02:55

actually found this article that this

02:58

one person described it just so well

03:00

this morphia involves significant

03:02

misperception of one’s own body for

03:04

example someone can have a tiny mole

03:07

which others can barely notice without

03:09

the aid of magnification yet when they

03:11

look in the mirror they see instantly as

03:13

protestingly large and ugly and obvious

03:15

and fear everyone else sees them the

03:17

same way whereas a transgender person is

03:19

generally fully and very often painfully

03:21

aware of the reality of their own body

03:24

it is far more of an acute awareness of

03:27

both physical aspects of our own bodies

03:29

along with the way others actually see

03:31

interact with us that is out of line

03:33

with our innate sense of ourselves and

03:35

our genders so that these things often

03:37

simply feel very wrong the very

03:40

important contrast here is that there is

03:41

no misperception of our own bodies

03:43

involved nor it is anything about the

03:46

way we experience others reacting to us

03:47

either before or after transition

03:49

imaginary or otherwise blown out of

03:52

proportion

03:52

mic drop that person was genius they

03:56

just described us so well so that’s the

03:57

difference between dysphoria and

03:58

dysmorphia I hope that makes it more

04:00

clear I would say me personally I

04:03

definitely probably have both

04:05

however they are mutually exclusive

04:07

meaning one does not equal the other one

04:11

person can be just Fork without having

04:13

to sum morphia and another person who

04:15

have dysmorphia without feeling

04:20

dysphoric they don’t equal each other

04:22

however people can have both my

04:26

dysphoria is really anything that makes

04:28

me feel feminine or look feminine like

04:31

slight PTSD from having a feminine body

04:34

so sometimes I still

04:36

you know worried about things even

04:38

though they’ve shifted and stuff

04:39

dysmorphia is how my brain maybe

04:44

obsesses over it and sees it as much

04:46

larger but the discomfort I feel from

04:49

having maybe these physical aspects of

04:53

my body that are slightly more feminine

04:55

that’s dysphoria I actually didn’t even

04:57

know the difference between the two like

05:00

had someone come up to me and asked me

05:02

the difference I would not have been

05:03

able to verbalize it I knew there was a

05:05

difference I didn’t know exactly how so

05:07

we’re all learning through this thing no

05:09

big deal it’s cool let’s learn together

05:12

yeah yeah okay I hate that I just did

05:15

that I hope you guys have a great day

05:17

I’ll be back next week with another

05:18

video yeah I think that’s it thanks for

05:20

watching you guys I’ll see you the night

05:22

there adios

05:24

shout out to Josh okay bye shout out to

05:27

Josh those sunglasses were here so

05:29

thanks buddy

05:29

you look like a fool

05:38

[Music]

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Stock photo ID:1182212179