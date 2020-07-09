Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Ivory Pistols

Ivory Pistols

A poem, because #BlackLivesMatter

by Leave a Comment

Armed with white supremacy

Ammo filled with complacency

Aimed at Black lives willingly

Murder carried out publicly

“All Lives Matter!” shouted by the weak

Black lives only matter to whites for a week

Fragile and white

Privileged and Depraved

From Day until Night

Assassinating victims’ character before they’re laid in graves

Lives lost at the cost of silence

Unending support of police violence

Lynch mobs record death, refuse to intervene

While George Floyd cried out “I can’t breathe”

Black Lives Matter

Blue Lives do not exist

Black Lives Matter

Blue Lives is Racist

Black Lives Matter

White systems defied

Black Lives Matter

More than white pride

Previously published on medium

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to support our mission, please join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Talk to you soon.

*************************
Photo credit: GrayMatter

About GrayMatter

Therapist/Client. Social Justice. Mental Health. Self-Discovery.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x