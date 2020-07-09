Ivory Pistols

Armed with white supremacy
Ammo filled with complacency
Aimed at Black lives willingly
Murder carried out publicly
“All Lives Matter!” shouted by the weak
Black lives only matter to whites for a week
Fragile and white
Privileged and Depraved
From Day until Night
Assassinating victims’ character before they’re laid in graves
Lives lost at the cost of silence
Unending support of police violence
Lynch mobs record death, refuse to intervene
While George Floyd cried out “I can’t breathe”
Black Lives Matter
Blue Lives do not exist
Black Lives Matter
Blue Lives is Racist
Black Lives Matter
White systems defied
Black Lives Matter
More than white pride
Previously published on medium
Photo credit: GrayMatter
.