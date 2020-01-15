Two chess players are locked in a match in 1973. Their battle on the board reignites the memory of their first meeting during the Great War of 1914, where a young British soldier finds himself sharing an enclosed space with an enemy German soldier.

Both have just experienced the violence and trauma of the battlefield. The situation is unexpected and intense, but gives both of them the opportunity to look past their differences and rediscover their humanity.

“Pawns” is a short historical drama, and though only 13 minutes long, packs an epic scope in its short duration with rich cinematic detail, artistic ambition and engaging storytelling.

But despite the impressive scope and production value, the film captures the intimacy of two people looking across the chasm created by war and politics — and seeing each other as full human beings.

