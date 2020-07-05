When they leave you broken

take a hard look at your reflection

in the shattered glass.

Don’t be quick to clean up.

Every piece is a part of you.

Now is your chance to decide which

ones make you whole.

Leave the self doubt,

lonely nights,

unrequited love.

Collect the sweet support,

pillow talk,

heartbeats in sync.

The more pieces you take

the more cuts you’ll have to show for it.

Let the scars be a lesson that love heals.

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

Photo credit: iStock