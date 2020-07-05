Get Daily Email
Pieces

Pieces

Every piece is a part of you.

by Leave a Comment

 

When they leave you broken
take a hard look at your reflection
in the shattered glass.

Don’t be quick to clean up.
Every piece is a part of you.

Now is your chance to decide which
ones make you whole.

Leave the self doubt,
lonely nights,
unrequited love.

Collect the sweet support,
pillow talk,
heartbeats in sync.

The more pieces you take
the more cuts you’ll have to show for it.

Let the scars be a lesson that love heals.

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Apollonia Torres

Poet. Speck of dust out here doing my best.

