Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / To New Beginnings

To New Beginnings

It is time to let go.

by Leave a Comment

Doesn’t matter where this was taken, all I know is that I was genuinely happy again.

Doesn’t matter where this was taken, all I know is that I was genuinely happy again.

It is time to let go.

That is what I’ve kept telling myself when I felt like I was just your temporary love. I was just someone you needed. You made me feel like I was your world, the only person you’d ever love and your happiness. I was blinded. I didn’t pay attention to how you felt about me. You never saw our future together yet you played me as you did. I was fooled by your honest looking charms.

Don’t erase the memories, make new ones.

I am a sentimental type so I kept all the special things you gave me since day one. On our break up, I gathered all of them and put it all in my so-called box of memories. I stored it not because I didn’t have the courage to throw it away. It’s because those were happy memories and for me, they don’t deserve to be with trash.

Accept and move on.

I have already accepted the fact that you are forever gone and with another person already. It has been processed in my mind and I would never want to be together again. It was so toxic and I truly deserve better. Moving on took me a month, I cried my heart out until none was left. One day I woke up and realized that people come and go in your life, all you can ever do is keep moving forward.

To new beginnings.

I was able to meet and talk to new people. I was ready to fall in love again but before committing, I should fall in love with myself all over again. Each day, I feel better and better. I am even more confident and happy. Yes, it feels lonely sometimes. But this is just the beginning of my journey towards the happiness I have been longing for.

P.S.

To my ex — “Leaving me… was the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Doesn’t matter where this was taken, all I know is that I was genuinely happy again. — Post Photo Courtesy of Author

 

About Unice Bondoc

I believe that there is something in store for me in this wonderful yet chaotic world; then ought to understand the meaning of life with people.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.