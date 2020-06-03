Doesn’t matter where this was taken, all I know is that I was genuinely happy again.

It is time to let go.

That is what I’ve kept telling myself when I felt like I was just your temporary love. I was just someone you needed. You made me feel like I was your world, the only person you’d ever love and your happiness. I was blinded. I didn’t pay attention to how you felt about me. You never saw our future together yet you played me as you did. I was fooled by your honest looking charms.

Don’t erase the memories, make new ones.

I am a sentimental type so I kept all the special things you gave me since day one. On our break up, I gathered all of them and put it all in my so-called box of memories. I stored it not because I didn’t have the courage to throw it away. It’s because those were happy memories and for me, they don’t deserve to be with trash.

Accept and move on.

I have already accepted the fact that you are forever gone and with another person already. It has been processed in my mind and I would never want to be together again. It was so toxic and I truly deserve better. Moving on took me a month, I cried my heart out until none was left. One day I woke up and realized that people come and go in your life, all you can ever do is keep moving forward.

To new beginnings.

I was able to meet and talk to new people. I was ready to fall in love again but before committing, I should fall in love with myself all over again. Each day, I feel better and better. I am even more confident and happy. Yes, it feels lonely sometimes. But this is just the beginning of my journey towards the happiness I have been longing for.

P.S.

To my ex — “Leaving me… was the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

—

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.



—

