You Are Wonderful

Sometimes in life you got to step back and breathe,

Even when the world feels like it’s under your feet.

There’s no such thing as I can’t do it,

‘Cause deep down you know your true powers.

You know your strengths,

You know your weaknesses,

You know who you are,

And where you’re going.

You know you can do anything you wish,

Even if it is to find the impossible Pluto,

That no one thinks exists.

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock