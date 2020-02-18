A Complete Guide to a Cloud-Based Phone System

—

Communication is the foundation of any business. If it’s reliable and effective, the entire business will be the same. This is why you need a dependable system to facilitate your conversations.

Traditional phone systems are no longer functional for businesses in this modern age. So, companies rely more and more on cloud-based systems, possibly better known as internet calling. Another name for this is Voice over Internet Protocol or VoIP which simply describes how your conversations happen.

As much as 90% of fortune 500 businesses use cloud phones. It’s no wonder that VoIP has become popular, as it offers safe cloud storage and numerous updates compared to regular phones.

Ready to learn more? Here’s a guide on cloud-based phone systems.

What is a Cloud-Based Phone System?

Cloud phone is a service that enables you to have phone conversations over the internet instead of through the analog phone. It’s quite an advancement compared to using optical fibers or copper wires to telephone someone.

This new technology is hosted on secure data centers, which makes it possible for you to have private, safe conversations.

You can use VoIP systems with any device you want. This includes:

Traditional phones

Computer software

Smartphones and smartphone apps

Cloud-based phones

All of your information is on the cloud which means that maintenance is less expensive. New additions like updates are also cheaper since they are easily and quickly completed in the cloud itself.

When discussing savings, businesses reported 90% savings on international calls, 75% savings on maintenance costs, 40% savings on local calls and 30% savings on their general phone bills.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How Cloud Phones Work

So, you must be wondering how this technology works.

Well, it’s simpler than you think. The cloud phone system breaks your voice apart into small digital parcels and sends them through the internet as data to the person you are talking to. Routing is done by a PBX that is cloud-based.

Anyone with a simple internet connection can use this phone. As mentioned, it works through different devices.

Here’s how:

A traditional phone can be used if you add a VoIP adapter which plugs into your router or directly into the phone outlet

A computer can be used through applications like Skype, FaceTime, GoogleVoice, and others

A smartphone works as a cloud phone through apps

You can also get a special VoIP phone which will look a lot like any generic phone, but it won’t need a phone line, but rather just the network

Why Should You Get A Cloud Based Phone?

One of the biggest selling points of a cloud-based phone system is the number of features it has. Analog phones are limited, but cloud phones can help businesses prosper.

Here’s how:

Simplified communications

What’s great about this system is that all of your communication systems can be unified under one belt. For example, your phone, voicemail, video conferences, messages, faxes, email, apps, social media, and even CRM can be in one place.

This makes it a lot easier to stay on top of everything and to be present when a customer calls. For instance, did you know that a customer will wait for only about 90 seconds before hanging up and only around 30 seconds before an agent answers?

These numbers are staggering, especially when you think about how analog phones work. It can mean many missed opportunities. Fortunately, cloud phones allow you to answer on time and grab the chance to get a new lead.

Remote work made easier

As the world transitions more and more to remote work, companies need a solid solution for meetings. By the year 2027, more than 50% of the US workforce will do remote work. This means that we need more communication solutions.

Cloud-based phones simplify this with video conferencing and it often doesn’t have to be paid for as an extra – it’s a part of the package.

International calling is also made easier because of the internet connection. There are no special charges when calling or receiving a call.

Inexpensive

Did you know that it would cost you around $20.000 to install an analog phone system in your company? At the same time, the costs of the VoIP setup can often be $0.

The only thing you are being charged for is your internet usage. There are no minutes or phone services. Regular phones are expensive because of the many lines you have to add and multiple features, while all of this is included in the cloud phone package.

A Perfect Setup

If you are looking for a reliable, inexpensive way to communicate with customers, business partners, employees, and other stakeholders, cloud phones are your best bet. They offer plenty of benefits and they work better in the modern world than analog phones do. If your company is experiencing steady growth, it’s a good time to look into VoIP solutions.

—

This content is brought to you by Anees Saddique.

Photo provided by the author.