A Comprehensive Guide to Plastic Packaging

Plastic packaging is used for primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging that applies various types of polymers tightly around a single or a stack of objects to offer waterproofness and protection against dust and dirt. Given the above-mentioned features and advantages, plastic packaging with polymer is widely used in all range of sectors from food and beverage to warehousing and transport.

In this article, we will cast a light on the following topics and frequently asked questions:

What are the different kinds of polymer plastic packaging?

What are the applications of plastic packaging?

What are the pros and cons of plastic packaging?

What are the different kinds of packaging machines that work for polymer plastic packaging?

What are the Primary Polymers Used for Packaging?

Plastic packaging can be made from a variety of polymers which may range in features like density, temperature-sensitiveness, food-safety and some chemical characteristics. Some primary polymers are as follows:

Polyethylene (PE): PE is the most widely used polymer for packaging. It is versatile, lightweight, and has excellent moisture and chemical resistance. It is commonly used for flexible packaging, such as bags, films, and wraps.

Polypropylene (PP): PP is another popular polymer used in packaging. It has high strength, good temperature resistance, and excellent clarity. PP is often used for rigid packaging like bottles, containers, and caps, as well as flexible packaging applications.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET): PET is a strong, transparent, and lightweight polymer used primarily for packaging beverages, food products, and personal care items. It is commonly found in bottles, jars, trays, and blister packs.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC): PVC is a versatile polymer used in various packaging applications. It offers good clarity, durability, and resistance to oils and chemicals. PVC is used for packaging items like bottles, blister packs, tubes, and trays.

Shrink wrapping for bottles of water

What are the Different Kinds of Plastic Packaging?

Plastic and polymer can be used for primary, secondary and tertiary packaging. When used in the form of films, they are widely utilized across various stages of the packaging process.

When it comes to primary packaging that has direct contact with the products, the plastic packaging is highlighted by its flexibility to fit the shape and size of the products, for example, polymers can be thermoformed into clamshells to carry food products directly, while in the bakery and snack industry, plastic packaging is widely used for pouches, sachets and stick-packs.

Flexible plastic packaging as bags

What are the types of primary packaging made from plastics?

With primary packaging, flexibility and solidness are addressed with utmost importance now that they are supposed to have direct contact and should contain the products and keep them free from exterior factors like dirt and dust. We specify as follows the most popular form of primary packaging made from plastics:

Plastic Pouches and Bags: Plastic pouches and bags are very flexible in shape and size that they are widely used for packaging food products, snacks, powders, and liquids. These flexible packaging options are often made from materials like polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP), offering excellent moisture and barrier properties.

Plastic Trays as a food primary packaging

Plastic Clamshells: Clamshells are hinged plastic containers that are often used to package items like fresh produce, electronics, and retail products.

Plastic Tubes: Plastic tubes are frequently used in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. They are convenient for packaging products like creams, gels, ointments, and toothpaste. Common materials used for plastic tubes include Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), and ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) as a barrier layer.

Blister Packs: Blister packs consist of a clear plastic blister attached to a backing card. They are commonly used for packaging individual items like tablets, capsules, or small consumer goods. Blister packs offer excellent product visibility and tamper-evident features.

Can Plastic Packaging also be Used for Secondary and Tertiary Packaging?

Plastic can be also used for secondary and tertiary packaging for purpose of tamper-proofness, grouping and bundling as well as warehousing. The most popular forms of plastic secondary packaging are shrink wrapping and overwrapping.

Shrink wrapping and overwrapping are two packaging techniques commonly used in the industry to protect and secure products during transport and storage. While they have similarities, they differ in terms of materials used and the level of protection they provide. The process of shrink wrapping typically involves placing the product on a flat surface or placing it in a shrink tunnel or heat chamber where the plastic is shrunk to fit tightly over the products.

An overwrapping machine by ELITER Packaging Machinery

The process of overwrapping is similar to shrink wrapping, but the film is usually folded and sealed without the need of overall heating to shrink entirely the plastic film. The folded film is placed over the product, and the edges are sealed using adhesive or heat-activated glue. Overwrapping can also provide a tamper-evident seal, ensuring the integrity of the product and further to provide visual-appeal and sense of superiority. An overwrapping machine is usually more expensive than a shrink-wrapping machine and requires more focus on quality and reliability, as addressed by ÉLITER Packaging Machinery . But overwrapping machine consumes less electrical energy than shrink wrapping machine now that it does not need any shrink tunnel.

Examples of overwrapping packaging

What are the pros and cons of plastic packaging?

Despite the advantages of plastic packaging in terms of flexibility, lightweight and versatility, they can be a major source of containment and pollution during the process being used as packaging and then when they are tampered with and for recycling.

We list as following the downsides of plastic packaging:

Environmental impact : Plastic packaging contributes to the global plastic pollution crisis, as it takes hundreds of years to decompose, leading to significant environmental damage and harm to wildlife.

: Plastic packaging contributes to the global plastic pollution crisis, as it takes hundreds of years to decompose, leading to significant environmental damage and harm to wildlife. Non-renewable: Most plastics are derived from fossil fuels, making their production energy-intensive and unsustainable in the long run.

Recycling challenges: Plastic recycling rates are relatively low, with many types of plastic being difficult to recycle due to inadequate infrastructure and sorting processes.

Chemical leaching: Certain types of plastic packaging can leach harmful chemicals into food or drinks, potentially posing health risks.

What are the different kinds of packaging machines that work for polymer plastic packaging?

Packaging machine manufacturer all over the globe has a variety of smart packaging equipment that works for the automation process of plastic packaging. They should be tailored and adopted to the specific needs and demands in accordance with each specific projects, however and in general, the most basic packaging machines for plastic packaging are as follows:

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines: FFS machines are versatile and highly efficient. They form the plastic film into a bag or pouch, fill it with the desired product, and then seal it. FFS machines are capable of handling a variety of materials, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and more. These machines offer options for different bag styles, such as pillow bags, gusseted bags, and stand-up pouches.

Shrink Wrapping Machines: Shrink wrapping machines package products by encasing them in plastic film, which shrinks tightly over the item when heat is applied, creating a secure seal. This type of packaging is commonly used for bundling items together, such as bottles, cans, or boxes. It provides protection against moisture, tampering, and helps with branding and labeling.

Thermoforming Machines: Thermoforming machines are used to produce plastic trays, containers, and clamshell packaging through a process that involves heating a thermoplastic sheet and shaping it around a mold. This type of packaging machine is often used in the food industry for items like meat, fruits, vegetables, and baked goods.

Stretch Wrapping Machines: Stretch wrapping machines are designed to tightly wrap pallets or large packages with a stretchable plastic film. This creates a secure and stable load for transportation and storage. Stretch wrapping machines help protect products from dust, moisture, and damage during handling and shipping.

An example of shrink-wrapping machine

