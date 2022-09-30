A How to Guide on Properly Sizing Your Lab Coat

—

All healthcare professionals understand that a uniform is essential for a productive day, though oftentimes choosing the proper size and fit can prove difficult. Moreover, as a professional, your lab coat should always fit correctly and highlight your accomplishments. To that end, it’s important that you choose a lab coat that moves with you and is appropriate for the type of setting in which you operate to maximize your on-the-job comfort.

Professionals wear lab coats not just to adhere to the dress code of a certain hospital, laboratory, or medical institution, but also as a way to protect themselves while on the job. It is provided that, aside from being a component of a medical uniform , a lab coat’s major function is to shield experts from risks such as accidental spills or contamination. When working in critical environments where your job requires you to be alert, agile, and responsive, it is critical to wear clothing that allows you to stay comfortable, relaxed, and protected at all times. As a result, it is critical that you get a lab coat that fits you properly.

To that end, this lab coat sizing guide will supply you with all of the tools and advice you need to confidently order your next lab coat. We’ll go through how to get an accurate measurement along with different sizing rules for men’s, women’s, and unisex lab coats so you don’t make the common error of buying the wrong size. Continue reading to find out more.

How to Get an Accurate Measurement

A lab coat is an essential article of clothing for all professionals working in hospitals, laboratories, or medical institutions. To that end, it is paramount that upon purchasing a lab coat, you choose one that not only fits you properly, highlighting your achievements, but is also functional and will shield you from any risks. That being said, below we have outlined a few key sizing elements to help you when assessing whether or not a lab coat is fitting properly. In particular, we go through the fit of the shoulders and arms (sleeves) as well as the length of a lab coat and embellishments, as they are by far the most important sizing factors to be aware of when fitting yourself for a lab coat or medical uniform. Please read on below.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Assessing Shoulder Fit:

The shoulders are the first fit factor to consider when assessing how to properly size a professional lab coat for your medical uniform. Having said that, the lab coat’s shoulder seams should match the entire length of your shoulders, no shorter. However, it is important to note that if you want to layer up underneath your professional lab coat, you may want to consider slightly larger shoulder seams to allow for a looser fit in the shoulders and arms. This way, you can ensure increased on-the-job comfort and flexibility.

Assessing Arm Fit:

The next fit factor to consider when assessing how to properly size your lab coat prior to purchase is the length of the lab coat’s arms. That being said, the arms of the lab coat should finish at or just before your wrist when your arms are completely stretched outwards (horizontal to your body). It’s important to note that your sleeves should not extend beyond your wrist in this position, as this can be dangerous in medical settings. To that end, as a general rule of thumb, the ideal arm length when your arms are positioned by your side (vertical to your body) is just above the thumb tip. The arms of the lab coat should drape at your sides to provide you with a greater range of motion. When trying it on, move your arms in different positions to determine whether you can move freely.

Assessing Coat Length:

Next up, when assessing how to properly size your lab coat, is the length of the lab coat. The length of a lab coat is ultimately determined by your height. For instance, a 30″ (inch) lab coat will fit someone who is 5’3″ differently than someone who is 5’11”. As a general rule of thumb, we recommend not concerning yourself with the particular inches of a lab coat; rather, try it on to better assess its length. That being said, the ideal size of a well-fitting lab coat should hang about the mid-thigh, draping just above the knee. A good determination as to whether or not a lab coat is too long is if it reaches your knees. Otherwise, if it falls above the mid-thigh, it may be misconstrued as a consultation coat.

That being said, if you want to get a consultation coat, proceed with the measures above. A professional fitting consultation for how a lab coat should fit, on the other hand, will stretch to your mid to lower hips. Having stated that, at the end of the day, it remains critical that the professional coat you choose is neither too short nor too long in length. Otherwise, it may have an impact on your overall performance.

Assessing Coat Embellishments:

When all of the aforementioned criteria have been met, other factors to consider are the coat’s all-around fit and embellishments. Generally, the ability of a lab coat to button is a matter of personal choice. In fact, many people prefer a lab coat that does not button up, considering the snug fit it creates around the stomach area. However, for those interested in purchasing a lab coat with embellishments (buttons), it’s important to note that a properly fitted lab coat, when buttoned up, should be slack enough that you can draw the garment away from your torso a couple inches. To put this to the test, take the lab coat’s center button and pull it away from your body.

Furthermore, consider selecting a lab coat with a rear belt if you are small. Many jackets come with belts that may be adjusted. This is useful if you find yourself swimming in your lab coat. A more tailored lab coat is likewise more fitted than a conventional structured lab coat.

Different Sizing Rules for Men’s, Women’s, & Unisex Lab Coats

The pieces of advice listed above are basic guidelines, and there are always exceptions to any rule. Having said that, if you feel that you are still experiencing some difficulty properly sizing your lab coat prior to purchase, in this section of the article we will go through various sizing suggestions for men’s, women’s, and unisex lab coats to help you avoid the common error of buying the incorrect size. Continue reading to find out more.

Men’s or Unisex Lab Coat Sizing:

Men’s or unisex lab coats are typically sized in accordance with suit jacket dimensions. If you already possess or have access to a suit jacket that fits nicely in all the proper areas, peek inside at the tag to discover the exact size. However, it’s important to note that despite the simplicity of this factor, sizes might differ from one brand to the next. Therefore, as yet another general rule of thumb, we recommend measuring by hand to achieve the best results. This can be accomplished by using a flexible measuring tape to measure your chest dimensions. The chest measurement is by far one of the most fundamental since it defines the size of the jacket and might be difficult to alter later on. To get an accurate chest measurement, ensure that you place the tape under your armpits and wrap it around the shoulder blades in the back to account for the widest part of your torso. For instance, if your chest is 38 inches long, it may be best to shop for a size 38 lab coat.

Women’s Lab Coat Sizing:

With an assortment of lab coat styles now available to women, there are a variety of sizing considerations one should make for properly fitting their lab coat. Historically, women’s lab coats have been tailored differently than their unisex equivalents. That being said, you can correctly identify the optimum lab coat size for you and your body type by using your dress size. However, it is crucial to note that sizes may vary from one brand to the next. Therefore, it is our recommendation to measure yourself to determine a more accurate fit. In this case, you will want to use a flexible measuring tape and wrap it loosely under the armpits, over the shoulder blades, and across the front of your chest. Moreover, most women’s lab coats are designed to fit all of the body’s contours. To achieve a proper fit, we also recommend taking a measurement of your hips.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Conclusion: Say Goodbye to Ill-Fitting Lab Coats & Say Hello to Finding the Perfect Fit

By taking exact measurements and selecting a lab coat that fits properly, you can ensure that your coat will withstand daily wear and tear while also providing the safety you require to accomplish the vital work that you do. After all, as stated earlier, every healthcare practitioner understands that wearing a uniform is necessary for a productive day.

That being said, a lab coat is much more than a uniform. They convey a strong feeling of professionalism in order to create confidence and trust in caregivers and patients. If you’re still having trouble finding the perfect fit, head on over to Head To Toe Uniforms. They have one of the largest selections of lab coats from all of the industry’s top brands. Most lab coats come in sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL, or chest sizes 26 to 64. Visit their website today to choose from a variety of lab coats, all of which will have you looking and feeling your best.

—

This content is brought to you by Head To To Uniforms

Photo provided by the author with written permission from the owner Head To Toe Uniforms.