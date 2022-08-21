—

Successfully selling your products on Amazon isn’t a simple feat to accomplish. And as Amazon’s ecosystem with all its algorithms and metrics become ever more sophisticated, it is nigh impossible to manage your PPC campaigns properly without using third-party programs.

Luckily, most of those Amazon PPC tools are pretty simple to understand and allow for audit, automation and optimization of your PPC campaigns. There is a wide array of such PPC management tools to suit your every need.

1. What is Amazon PPC

Let’s start from the basics. Amazon PPC is a type of advertising on Amazon whereby you pay a set fee every time someone clicks your ad. There are several targeting types for Amazon PPC: firstly, campaigns can have keyword or product targeting. For the former, you target specific keywords, whereas, for the latter, you target your competitors’ ASINs. Furthermore, you can choose between manual and automated campaigns. In manual campaigns, you decide which targeting to pursue. In automated campaigns, Amazon chooses the placement that would be best for Amazon itself and relatively decent for you.

You can manage these ad campaigns via Amazon Seller Central. This is an interface used by the sellers to manage and modify their ads in addition to selling the products. Sellers utilizing this interface are considered third-party Amazon sellers(3P).

The primary function of Amazon PPC is the redistribution of traffic among listings. For an individual seller, however, it’s more of an investment into the future of their business. This is because Amazon PPC can both serve as a means of attracting new customers and boosting the future organic traffic your listings get. Due to these factors, Amazon PPC is paramount for the success of your business.

2. Amazon Automatic Campaign VS Manual PPC setup

The issue of the necessity of the PPC management tools is deeply interconnected with the pros and cons of each type of Amazon ads. You simply can’t use only one or the other for the reasons stated below. Using both, on the other hand, is problematic unless you use different Amazon PPC software.

Automatic campaigns are theoretically better for newcomers, as Amazon decides your ad placement for you. This placement is often decent enough; however, it doesn’t mean your campaigns will indeed show a stellar performance. Remember, Amazon will place your ads wherever they profit Amazon best, which isn’t particularly great for the seller.

Conversely, manual campaigns give you more freedom, yet they can also be exhausting to set up. Moreover, given such campaigns’ success relies entirely on your decisions, the setup thereof requires a great deal of expertise in the field of Amazon PPC.

3. Why Amazon PPC tools are game-changers

Here’s where Amazon PPC tools start blasting. They essentially alleviate the need for extensive expertise and lower the time required to set up manual campaigns. Automatic campaigns are also utilized to their advantages serving, for example, as a way of finding new keywords. Here are some examples of what can be considered the game-changing Sponsoreds Amazon software .

3.1. Zero to Hero

Zero to Hero, or ZTH for short, is an AI-assisted piece of software designed to start Amazon PPC campaigns from scratch. All you have to do to set them up can be summarized in 3 steps. Firstly, you choose a product and define the desired metrics. Secondly, you determine at least three seed keywords and enter your daily budget and a timeframe for your campaign. Finally, the tool will advise you on potential bidding strategies which better align with your target goals.

3.2. Automation

The Automation tool will help you optimize and automate your PPC campaigns and pick good keywords for a PPC campaign, greatly facilitating your life. Not only does it do that, but it can test new keywords for new active campaigns enabling much better performance. Unlike human PPC managers, the Automation tool is always on standby to act. Whatever the changes, this software will notice these changes and suggest appropriate countermeasures. Sing up for 14-days free trial and enjoy all the benefits of this PPC Amazon software.

3.3. Analytics

Information is critical for any business. The Analytics tool is all about information. It provides you with an in-depth analysis of your campaigns’ performance with all the necessary metrics. The reports, though, are relatively easy-to-understand and are saved indefinitely, so you can go through them whenever you’re ready.

3.4. Audit

The Amazon PPC Audit tool provides insights into the inner workings of your campaigns. For example, you can receive information regarding your chosen keywords or PTs, overall Semantic Core quality, targeting research capabilities, brand defense/attack measures, and more. The tool is also free to use. So you can try it out for yourself right now!

4. Conclusion

With the increased competition and greater complexity of the Amazon marketplace, it’s crucial to use Amazon PPC tools. With their variety, choosing the one that perfectly suits your needs shouldn’t be challenging. You should only avoid changing your software too frequently, as it rapidly depletes your financial resources. Also, make great use of free trials since they let you discover the most optimal software without major financial investments.

