Angelo D’Acunto: Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining

It’s true that every bad situation may hold something good for you in the future. It may not be immediate but something positive is written behind something bad. Dark grey clouds may make the climate gloomy and sad but don’t they also have a positive side to it? They signify rain and rain bring power in nature making almost everything look fresh and dazzling with dewdrops. Angelo D’Acunto, a man from Southern France, had also witnessed these dark grey clouds hovering over his head. At a very young age, he lost both his parents. He was in a phase of life where he would have needed his parents the most but sadly life had a different story written for him. He learned to move on with his life by giving his best to overcome this doleful phase. Having all the responsibilities on his head, he felt wretched. It was certainly too much to take on his young delicate shoulders. He didn’t give up at all. After years and years of hard work and dedication, today he is the number one Closer in the French-speaking countries!! Isn’t this a silver lining? Well, looks more like a golden lining to me that’s radiating rays of hope and light in the life of Mr. D’Acunto.

There is some truth to the saying that whatever happens, happens for good but how? Isn’t that the question that pops in our head? It is clear through Angelo D’Acunto’s journey that not everything happens on its own. It’s “You” that always will play a pivotal role in your story. You are the main character and you have to make your way out to give your story a good ending. Even after losing his parents, he showed strong will and decided to take control of his destiny. He started as a security guard for a hospital. He worked at that place for almost 10 years. This surely tells us a lot about his work commitment. It is not easy to suffice oneself throughout the month with not much money in hand. However, Angelo D’Acunto knew one thing for sure his life was way beyond this and he was very much capable of doing great things. He was quite diligently waiting for someone to enter his life like a savior and give him a chance to prove his real worth.

He realized a very important thing in this phase of life. He found that no one was going to come to him. He himself has to save his ass from drowning. There will be no one else but you who will decide your worth. This realization was the game-changer for Angelo D’Acunto. He took up a course for his first coaching program. He was spending so much on this that he knew he had to make this work. He gave all his energy and spirit to ignite the spark in his success journey. He learned about high ticket sales and started closing deals. He actually closed more and more deals after experiencing and learning from this course. After a point, deals were simply waiting for his expertise to get closed and all this was possible because of his consistent and clean work ethic. In order to be where he is today, He had to change his identity, the way he saw himself in the mirror, and embrace the discomfort in order to grow. He never wanted to stop learning, growing, and seeking discomfort. He believed humans like to be in their comfort zone because it feels safe, but he wanted to burn his curiosity about what happens outside of one’s comfort zone.

His passion and perseverance undoubtedly got him to be the most famous and experienced Closer and Mr. D’Acunto is extremely grateful to have his wife. He is extremely inspired by her and feels that she keeps him going. His success was also inspired by Eli Wilde who taught him how to close people while empowering them as well as Matt Ryder because he unlocked a dark side on Angelo D’Acunto for the good of his growth. Apart from being a successful Closer, he is also a family man who dreams to give his family all the happiness that he was cut out from. He ensures that he keeps himself free on the weekends to cherish quality time with his kids and wife. He insists on keeping a work-life balance to not unwelcome the beautiful shades of life.

As good as he is with his deals, as kind he is with his deeds. He is a very compassionate and giving person. He believes in helping as many people as he can. He also actively participates in charity by giving poor people a reason to smile. At this point in his life, he sees surprise in the eyes of the needy because now what they receive is much more than the penny they would initially receive. He believes that he can’t live in abundance and not look after the ones who need it the most.

It evidently shows that this man has a heart of gold. He really gave a fair chance to his hopefulness and not get dejected by the setbacks rather learn from them. He decided his own success story by shaping his hard work neatly. He waited with patience for dark clouds to splatter light drops of rain bringing a sense of warmth in his heart. The dark clouds actually taught him to stand on his own, take responsibility and bring the best in society. Angelo D’Acunto is today what he is today because of his noble values and we wish him all the luck to approach his further life with the same zeal and excitement.

This content is brought to you by Alex Murphy.

Photo provided by Alex Murphy