Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Courage: You Have What You Seek

Courage: You Have What You Seek

What you seek is seeking you.

by Leave a Comment

#1. Courage is taking the next step again.

The Cowardly lion was afraid, but he kept going.

Congratulations! You showed up again today. It might have been easier to pull the covers over your head, but your feet hit the floor. It takes courage to face a day filled with challenges.

Courage is getting up when you prefer lying down.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” Budweiser Beer Ad

#2. Courage is turning toward, not away.

Procrastination is fear in action.

Write down three things you’re putting off. Cross one off your list and do that now.

“The opposite of courage in our society,” Rollo May said, “is not cowardice, but conformity”.

#3. Courage is focusing on the good you want.

The Cowardly Lion faced danger for Dorothy.

Fear blinds your soul and strangles hope.

Fear won’t quit until it snuffs out aspiration.

Courage enables thriving. Fear focuses on preservation. Fear enables survival by warning you about loss or pain.

The only way to thrive is to pursue something beyond yourself.

Living for yourself shrinks yourself.

#4. Courage is opening your hand.

Fear clings to what it has. Courage is the ability to loosen your grip. The more you cling to what you have, the more fear grips you.

Generosity overcomes the fear of loss.

Do something that advantages someone.

#5. Courage is doing the right thing when the wrong is easier.

The Cowardly Lion confronted the evil witch before he knew he had courage.

Leaders push forward. Fear pulls back.

Courage is holding your head high in pursuit of a noble cause.

What does courage look like to you?

This post was previously published on LEADERSHIP.BLOG and is republished under Creative Commons license.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x