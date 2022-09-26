Courage: You Have What You Seek

#1. Courage is taking the next step again.

The Cowardly lion was afraid, but he kept going.

Congratulations! You showed up again today. It might have been easier to pull the covers over your head, but your feet hit the floor. It takes courage to face a day filled with challenges.

Courage is getting up when you prefer lying down.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” Budweiser Beer Ad

#2. Courage is turning toward, not away.

Procrastination is fear in action.

Write down three things you’re putting off. Cross one off your list and do that now.

“The opposite of courage in our society,” Rollo May said, “is not cowardice, but conformity”.

#3. Courage is focusing on the good you want.

The Cowardly Lion faced danger for Dorothy.

Fear blinds your soul and strangles hope.

Fear won’t quit until it snuffs out aspiration.

Courage enables thriving. Fear focuses on preservation. Fear enables survival by warning you about loss or pain.

The only way to thrive is to pursue something beyond yourself.

Living for yourself shrinks yourself.

#4. Courage is opening your hand.

Fear clings to what it has. Courage is the ability to loosen your grip. The more you cling to what you have, the more fear grips you.

Generosity overcomes the fear of loss.

Do something that advantages someone.

#5. Courage is doing the right thing when the wrong is easier.

The Cowardly Lion confronted the evil witch before he knew he had courage.

Leaders push forward. Fear pulls back.

Courage is holding your head high in pursuit of a noble cause.

What does courage look like to you?

—

This post was previously published on LEADERSHIP.BLOG and is republished under Creative Commons license.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock