Protecting Your Unmanned Car Wash With Camera Systems: The Basics

The car wash business is lucrative, stable, and part of a $33 billion industry. Every year, new car washes crop up all over the country, bringing their owners some healthy profits. There are more than 60,000 car washes in America, in standalone buildings, and as part of gas stations. Many owners maximize their profits by managing automatic car washes that drivers can operate themselves. These car washes do not require full-time employees, making them profitable for absentee owners. Security, however, is a major concern, and unmanned car washes are often targets for thieves. Ensuring the security of your car wash pay station is vital to protecting your profits.

Choose the Right Lighting

The right lighting will go a long way in deterring theft at your car wash. Since most car washes are located on busy thoroughfares, bright lights amplify every activity and make them visible to hundreds of passersby. This is the opposite of what thrives want, and they will move on to an easier target. In addition, bright lights are economical and are easy to install. Place some floodlights near your wash pay station, in the bays, and around the perimeter of the car wash for greater effectiveness.

Many car wash owners skip installing lighting when they opt for security cameras. Lighting complements the camera systems, highlighting what the camera sees and helping to deliver better images. Lights can also help protect your car wash from legal liability, their presence creating greater visibility and helping drivers to avoid accidents when entering and leaving the business.

Choose the Right Security Cameras

The right security cameras can do wonders when it comes to protecting your business – they even solve crimes. Cameras give your full-service customers peace of mind, knowing that your company can monitor their car when it is out of their sight. The right cameras will help to protect your business from liability. You can review your cameras to see if a car is damaged before entering your business, protecting you from lawsuits.

Security cameras are vital in protecting your pay stations as well. Because many car washes are unmanned and open 24 hours, they attract thieves who know you have cash in the pay machines. With the right cameras, you can track and monitor everything going on, even when you are miles away. In addition, the cameras, in conjunction with the lights, can act as a natural deterrent, sending thieves on their way before they even think about vandalizing your machines. See this LPR camera to find out how to protect your car wash pay machines by tracking license plates and employing state-of-the-art systems that can easily identify criminals.

Other Ways to Protect Your Property and Profits

Criminals will often use technology instead of force to steal from car wash owners. Automated credit card readers are especially vulnerable, as thieves can devise clever methods to steal customers’ information. This can have a devastating impact on your business. Check your electronic payment systems regularly to make sure they have not been tampered with.

Car washes are profitable businesses that bring in hundreds or thousands of dollars a day. However, a business that is open 24 hours a day, is unmanned, and not protected by cameras is a target for criminals, so investing in a robust security system is vital.

How to Choose the Best Provider for Car Wash Security Systems

Choosing a reputable provider is crucial when you shop for lights, cameras, and other security systems for your car wash. Get one that can prove they worked with many car wash owners over the years, knowing how devastating it can be to be targeted by thieves. The pay station is the most common target, and thieves have been working overtime to devise new and clever ways to steal from your business and customers. Even if you have to pay extra, go for state-of-the-art camera systems that will serve both as a deterrent to criminals and a record of all activities at your location. In addition, consider license plate reader software too. It will give you all of the data you need to protect your car wash.

