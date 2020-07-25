Three Tips for Working Remotely and Efficiently

—

The current health pandemic has undoubtedly changed the daily lives of people worldwide. Notably, many employers are encouraging or requiring their employees to work remotely for an indeterminate amount of time. Working from home may create images of lackadaisical employees (think conference calls in pajamas while binging Netflix). Still, it doesn’t have to be that way! In reality, working remotely is a struggle for many people. Fortunately, daily routines, self-discipline, and mindfulness can improve your WFH efficiency. Below are my three tips to make working remotely work for you.

1. Establish a Consistent Schedule

One of the perks of working from home is a more flexible schedule. However, remote work can blur the balance between work and home. Therefore, you must set a daily schedule to work most efficiently:

Create clear guidelines for when to work and when to call it a day.

Communicate your work schedule to your boss and co-workers, especially if your role is collaborative.

Then, communicate your schedule to people you live with (family or roommates) to limit distractions during the day.

At the end of the business day, disconnect to give family and friends your full attention.

In order to stick to your daily schedule, it is essential to establish habits for your workday. Avoid staying up late so that you can begin your day on time. Then, create a morning routine to get your day going: take a shower, make coffee, and eat a healthy breakfast.

Creating and sticking to daily routines can establish habits in your workday that eventually take place effortlessly. For example, while you shouldn’t feel the need to dress as formally as you may for the office, the act of “getting ready” will put your brain into work mode. Beyond getting in the mindset for work, you’ll be prepared for the inevitable video chat.

In her book What the Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast: A Short Guide to Making Over Your Mornings – and Life, author Laura Vanderkam shares the common morning habits of many well-known, successful people.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For example, Oprah Winfrey brushes her teeth, walks her dogs, meditates, works out, eats a healthy breakfast, and then reviews her daily schedule each morning. Meanwhile, Richard Branson wakes at 5:00 a.m., works out, eats breakfast with his family, and then checks his email and reads the news. These routines are important foundations for how we start our days.

2. Maintain Consistent Diet & Exercise

Working at home can easily lead to long periods of inactivity and lack of exercise. Therefore, ensuring you add physical activity into your daily schedule is incredibly important.

The many benefits of exercise are pretty well known by now. It boosts endorphins, a hormone known to increase happiness and enjoyment, which can boost your productivity. Additionally, exercising in the morning is recommended as an excellent way to start your day. If you previously had a commute to work each morning, why not use that time to exercise? If a morning time frame doesn’t work, try squeezing in some physical activity during a lunch break.

This pandemic has forced many health and fitness groups to turn to virtual classes or subscription video on demand (SVOD), which I’ve found to be pretty great! Of course, there’s always the benefit of fresh air with a walk or jog.

In addition to exercise, I’ve made a point to maintain a balanced diet. Again, the importance of this is well known for our overall health. But even the World Health Organization notes that people with adequate nutrition are more productive.

When you’re working remotely, though, the easy access to a kitchen and refrigerator can make this difficult! That said, I’ve made a conscious effort throughout the past few months to avoid mindless snacking throughout the day. Instead, I’ve taken time to meal plan at the start of the week, which has helped maintain a well-balanced and prepared diet. It has also helped reduce spending money on random, more expensive meals.

Additionally, I’ve made it a point to take a true lunch break, whenever possible, and separate myself from my work communication, which has helped me remain productive throughout the day. I also try to stay hydrated, which has proven to be more difficult than it was while I was in the office! Nevertheless, staying hydrated also helps alleviate headaches and fatigue, which can impact productivity.

3. Incorporate Consistent Mindfulness

To further boost your WFH efficiency, incorporate mindfulness throughout the day. Mindfulness involves paying attention to the present and accepting current experiences. The practice can help you manage difficult moments and appreciate the good moments. That can certainly be applied to our personal lives, and our work lives, especially during these strange, uncertain times.

Not sure how to integrate mindfulness into your remote work life? Begin by scheduling breaks in your daily routine. If your company has strict guidelines regarding breaks, make sure you learn them (often a lunch hour and two 15-minute breaks) and take them as much as possible. Breaks are known to improve creativity and work efficiency. Make the most of your break by engaging in mindful activities, such as:

Listen to music

Read a book

Meditate

Go outside

Even if it is only a short break, take time at least every hour to take a breath and be mindful of your current surroundings. Be sure to make your work environment a harmonious space with natural light, minimal distractions, and physical comforts. Add framed photos, plants, or other items to your space that lend comfort or creativity – ideally, both!

Lastly, be mindful of your social situation. Remote work can be isolating and lonely. Make a habit of messaging co-workers or join the office’s virtual happy hour to fight the effects of remote work.

Consistency: The Key to Making Remote Work Successful

Remote employees must determine when and where to work and how to create boundaries between their work and personal lives. By creating a schedule complete with healthy habits, you can establish a balance that will make both your boss and your body happy. Working from home allows you the opportunity to create your own work culture. Take time to implement these tips to ensure your WFH habits create a culture that sets you up for success.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo: Shutterstock