If you see one
person doing it
you can’t do it too
because that’s copying.
But if you see a second
person doing it
go for it
because you’re just doing
what ‘people’ are doing.
However, if you see a third
person doing it
you’re too late
and it’ll soon be overplayed.
Copy two
not one
(or three.)
—
Previously published on Medium.com.
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
Leave a Reply
.