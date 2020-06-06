If you see one

person doing it

you can’t do it too

because that’s copying.

But if you see a second

person doing it

go for it

because you’re just doing

what ‘people’ are doing.

However, if you see a third

person doing it

you’re too late

and it’ll soon be overplayed.

Copy two

not one

(or three.)

