How to Find Your Soulmate

I was sitting around this morning and I realized something that really hit me like a ton of bricks: we’re all looking for our soulmates out there. Every day millions of people are going out on dates hoping and praying that they’ve met “the one” or their soulmate. Every day people are logging into online dating sites hoping that the new e-mail is from their soulmate.

We’ve been doing it wrong for so long. Do you want to know where your soulmate really is? Are you willing to join me on a journey to help you discover your soulmate? If the answer is yes, which I know it is, I want you to do something right now. I want you to go into your bathroom or find the closest mirror. Maybe you’re reading this at work, maybe you’re reading this in the car while you’re driving. (You know that’s not allowed but hey, I’ve seen people do it constantly while living here in Los Angeles.)

Wherever you might are right now, I want you to go find the nearest mirror, and I want you to look at it, and I want you to come back and read the rest of this article.

Great.

What did you see when you looked in the mirror? I know your answer is probably simply yourself or maybe your eyes or your nose or your hair, or maybe you’re not having a good hair day so you noticed that you need to get a new conditioner. That’s not what I was looking for. I want you to go look in the mirror one more time, and then I want you to come back and read some more.

. . .

Okay. Now what did you see? I’m sure by now you’re confused, and you just want to go and skim down a few lines and see what I’m getting at. Why is he making me looking in the mirror right now? Why is he telling me to look in mirror?



You know why I want you to look in the mirror, because you just saw your soulmate. You just saw the person you’re supposed to be madly in love with. You just saw the person you’re supposed to connect with and honor in all ways. You just saw the person that you’re supposed to nurture and take care of. You just saw the person that you’re supposed to love unconditionally in every way, shape, or form.

You just found your soulmate. Life is all about loving yourself and finding yourself. It’s not about filling in the gaps. It’s not about searching for that potential person that’s going to save you from a life of being alone. It’s about loving yourself. It’s about realizing that the person staring back at you in the mirror is your soulmate. Once you fall madly in love with yourself, once you realize the power of this message, dating is going to become far easier because you’re already satisfied on so many levels.

Think about this for a second: if you would treat your lover with honor, with respect; if you would take your lover out to dinner; if you would go to great events with your lover; if you would travel with your lover—then that’s what you need to do with yourself.

If you do this you’re going to attract your other soulmate. You’re going to attract your other half, another person that loves and honors and respects themselves.

So go back to that mirror, and look at the beautiful person that’s staring back at you, and tell yourself that you finally found your soulmate. Try that attitude change for a bit, and see how it changes your dating life. My book Naked! is all about this, falling in love with yourself, so you’re able to fall in love with others.

Previously published on Davidwygant.com and is republished here under permission.

