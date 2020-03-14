Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Dating / I’ve Lost My Sexy. Ask Allana

I’ve Lost My Sexy. Ask Allana

I have not felt like myself lately. I just don’t feel sexy anymore or find that any guys find me attractive anymore.

by Leave a Comment

 

Question: I have not felt like myself lately. I just don’t feel sexy anymore or find that any guys find me attractive anymore. I haven’t put on weight but I feel so fat. How can I drop this funk that I am in?

*  *  *

Answer: That is such a great question – I never feel like that! HA! Yes, I have! First of all, when I get my cycle – I feel like that. Instead of trying to make myself feel wrong or change it or put sprinkles on top of an ice cream cone of shit that I am feeling like – I just get in the bath, I just put on a sad movie, I just let whatever wants to come through me, come through me and ask myself – can I learn to love her too? Can I learn to love the part of me that feels insecure as much as I love the part of me that feels badass? So that’s the first step – don’t resist; don’t indulge either in unhealthy behaviors. Just allowance, honor, acceptance.

Number 2 – sometimes we are not picking up on our own energy. So who does this funk belong to? Return to sender with a blessing, kindness, compassion, and consciousness. Do that a few times and see if that makes you feel better, quite often – it is not even you. Third, when we want to show up in life and take the next risk of authenticity, the next risk of intimate communion – sometimes we bump up against a part of us that is ready to evolve and in front of that or on top of that is the part of us that needs a little more love.

It could just be that there is some inner work to do in terms of redefining your sexy. Ask yourself – What is: not needing a guy’s attention to feel worthy? It could just be time to take care of you even more. Do more sensual practices. It may be time to take your self-love to the next level. Celebrate you! It could just be some deep wound that just needs some profound healing and loving that is going to be a springboard to which you soar into 2016 more deliciously than ever.

All my love,

Allana

Previously published on Allanapratt.com.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Allana Pratt

Intimacy Expert Allana Pratt is a global media personality who awakens open-hearted, unapologetic living after heartbreak. A Guest Expert on Huffington Post, People Magazine, Forbes, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and featured as an Icon of Influence, this Ivy League grad is the Author of 4 top-selling books, has interviewed Whoopi Goldberg, Alanis Morissette, and Dr. Bernie Seigel and hosts the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”. A certified coach, Allana was asked by Leeza Gibbons to coach her during Dancing with the Stars. With over 4.5 million viewers on YouTube, Allana is the go-to authority when struggling to trust again after heartbreak. She offers private coaching and retreats to support her male and female clients finding the relationships they deserve.

Connect with Allana:

Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.