Life-Changing Injuries Can Affect Your Romantic Relationship

Injuries resulting from accidents are tough for anyone, especially when they were not at fault for the event. Besides the physical effects one feels, they can also experience a relationship fallout because traumatic injuries often put a strain on the romantic relationship.

When an accident turns your life upside down, your relationship dynamic definitely changes. Your traumatic injuries could blur the lines of your partnership and force your partner to drop everything to become your caregiver. Your life-changing injuries also affect your loved ones besides your physical and mental health.

This article explores the various ways life-changing injuries impact a romantic relationship and how you can take care of yourself and your partner to prevent fallout.

How can a traumatic injury cause a romantic fallout?

Those who never had a traumatic injury find it hard to believe that such an event can impact a relationship, but the fact is it can affect a partnership substantially, especially when your life is turned upside down during the treatment and recovery period. If you had an accident that caused traumatic injuries and want to understand how it can damage your romantic relationship, here is what you need to know.

Your injuries might alter your mobility

Depending on the kind of accident you sustained, it can impact your ability to move. Sadly, this is often challenging to adjust to in a relationship because it might mean you cannot be as physically intimate as you were with your partner before the accident. You might also be more limited in the type of activities you can perform, which can affect your dates.

Your health issues can skew relationship roles

You and your partner have clearly defined roles in your relationship. However, a traumatic injury can reverse or skew the roles and force you to adjust to new ones. Be patient because some people need more time to adjust to a new reality and learn where they now stand in the relationship. Your partner might feel helpless now that they have to take your responsibilities and roles because they might not suit their strengths. To help them handle this period, ask for help from your family and friends or talk with a counsellor to offer you some guidance and support.

Your health problems affect communication

Communication is vital in a relationship because you cannot understand your partner’s point of view or resolve issues without good communication. If you had a traumatic accident and had to go through a painful recovery, you might find communicating challenging. This can trigger feelings of misunderstanding and loneliness, and your partner might struggle to empathise with you and understand what you’re feeling.

Your injuries impact your mental health

Accidents often cause physical and mental health issues because they turn your life upside down. Your injuries can cause a wide range of feelings from fear to shame, frustration and shame. You might even battle with mental health issues like depression and PTSD.

Your poor mental health can affect both you and your partner because it changes your relationship’s dynamic. Things essential for a relationship to thrive, like affection and intimacy, suffer when one has a mental illness, triggering the relationship’s fallout.

You might push your partner away

Dealing with the aftermath of an accident can generate a whirlwind of emotions, and you might have mental health issues that prevent you from maintaining a connection with your loved ones. Mental health illnesses like anxiety, PTSD, and depression can make you feel alone and hopeless, putting a lot of strain on your relationship and making it challenging to communicate effectively with your significant other. This kind of behaviour can push your partner away and cause a breakdown in your relationship. When you have self-esteem problems or poor mental health, you can find it hard to express yourself because you struggle with your own internal battles. Dating or maintaining a relationship is challenging when you lack confidence or feel low.

Your partner might also feel overwhelmed with the new responsibilities, which might make them feel resentment towards you or your situation.

Traumatic injuries can alter your personality and impact a relationship in countless ways; hence you should try to learn how to overcome the issues you’re dealing with.

What can you do to avoid a relationship breakdown?

Now you know why a traumatic injury can cause the breakdown of your relationship, so it’s the ideal time to find some advice on how to prevent this situation.

Find a Therapist

You don’t have to go through this alone, you and your partner can seek professional help. You can choose from several options like individual counselling for you or your significant other, couple counselling if you want to solve the problems together, or family therapy if you also have children who need help to cope with the situation.

Get compensation for your injuries

Dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic accident can be challenging if you lose paychecks and struggle to pay medical bills. If you aren’t at fault for your accident, you can collaborate with a company like personalinjuryclaimscare.org.uk/ to claim compensation for your injuries and lower the financial stress your family experiences.

Join a support group

Your health service might not facilitate access to counselling and you might not afford to pay for therapy, so you need to search for alternatives . Some communities have support groups for people dealing with traumatic injuries to help you cope with the situation. Search for local resources and get all the information you need before joining a support group to determine if it’s the best solution for you.

Stay positive

Don’t let the drama of the traumatic injury suck you in and take away your relationship. Focus on the progress and communicate freely with your partner during your recovery. Make this period as pleasant as possible and try to make the most of your time together.

The above article covered some information about how traumatic injuries could damage a relationship. If you need help to stay afloat, don’t hesitate to ask for help.

