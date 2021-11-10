The One Reason Why He Won’t Answer Your Text

When I saw the “read” sign at the bottom of my text, I nearly threw my phone at the wall. I had butterflies on my stomach, my heart raced as if I ran a marathon, and my hands sweated like crazy.

Jonathan and I were in a fight.

Since we were in different cities, the argument was over texts. Now, as a writer, I take communication seriously. So I spent nearly an hour putting my feelings into words, organizing my thoughts, and expressing my dissatisfaction.

The result was a long paragraph that exposed all my vulnerabilities. You know, the type of paragraph that covers the entire screen.

After so much effort, the sign appeared: “read.” And no reply.

I figured Jonathan needed time to process it, so I waited some minutes. Each minute felt endless — although I tried to distract myself, I couldn’t get my eyes off the clock. The minutes turned into half an hour. Then, one hour.

Until it hit me: he wouldn’t reply.

At that moment, I could almost hear my heart breaking. Why didn’t he reply? Didn’t he take this relationship seriously? Was I the only one who cared? I felt alone in that relationship — as if I was talking to a wall.

When Jonathan came back the next day, he explained his — lack of — reaction. What he said changed the way I text forever and gave me a new perspective on how to express my feelings. From that moment on, I learned how to improve my communication skills. This way, I felt understood, and I was never left on read again.

Here’s why he leaves you on read during arguments — and how you can change this scenario:

When he sees a flood of words, he shuts down.

Now, I get it: it’s not easy to control your emotions during arguments. You have so many things to say, and you have to make sure he gets everything. So it’s easy to get carried away. Next thing you know, you wrote a huge chunk of text, and every word feels essential.

But if you flood him with a huge text, you’ll overwhelm him.

Think of his perspective: you receive a long paragraph on a sensitive topic, most likely criticizing you. You feel nervous, confused, and annoyed. Instead of processing your feelings, it’s easier to leave your phone and deal with the problem later.

In this story, there are two reasons that will make him ignore you.

Firstly, it puts him in defense mode. Nobody likes to be criticized — and going off too strong will make him put his guard up. So instead of having a constructive conversation, he’ll either defend himself or attack back. And I’m guessing you don’t want either of these outcomes.

Secondly, there’s too much information there. He may read through the entire text, but he’ll barely know where to start responding. So if he replies, he’ll likely focus on one main sentence — instead of the entire paragraph.

In this scenario, you didn’t get your message across. Regardless of how much effort you put into your text, all you achieved was stress and conflict.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Here’s the secret Jonathan taught me to make any man reply:

Keep it to one sentence.

The golden rule is to only reply in small chunks. If it doesn’t fit on a tweet, it’s too long. Yes, I know arguments are complex, and sometimes you simply can’t express yourself in one or two sentences. But you have to keep the other person engaged in the conversation — otherwise, you’re talking to yourself.

My suggestion is to write down the long paragraph and break it into smaller pieces.

Instead of sending it all at once, write the first version to organize your thoughts. Once you visualize the whole picture, you can make bullet points with the main topics. This way, it gets easier to break it into multiple small texts. Finally, you only send a message after he replies to the previous one — so the conversation keeps going.

You send the same content, just in a different form. And you ensure he’ll respond to every part of your text, not only the main sentence.

Healthy couples mastered the art of communication. They know how to express their feelings, listen to feedback, and act accordingly.

Now, I’m not trying to find someone to blame in this situation. Both parties made mistakes — I should’ve expressed myself better, and Jonathan shouldn’t have left me on read. However, you can either point fingers or find a solution to the problem.

A guy who ignores your texts often is not genuinely interested in you. But if you feel like he’s overall a nice guy, maybe you can make an effort and change your communication strategy. By understanding why he doesn’t reply, you can fix the problem permanently.

Follow me on Twitter for more relationship advice 🙂

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock